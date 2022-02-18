Indii G. Drops New Single 'Summer Nights'

Multi-hyphenate rapper Indii G. has shared his latest single, "Summer Nights," a vibey, lofi hip-hop track featuring trap drums layered over a dreamy guitar riff.

Accentuated by his signature mellow vocal tone, the emotion comes through as he navigates a budding summer romance where feelings of jealousy arise when the person he's getting to know is also getting to know other people.

"Summer Nights is about being in the talking stage with someone while they're also talking with someone else. I'm not a plan B. Either you choose me or you lose me."- Indii G.

Riding the wave of his last single, "Hampton,'' it ushered in love from the likes of of Billboard, Nylon, HipHopDX and LA Weekly. With more than a million streams on Spotify, the Louisiana native has been building momentum since 2016 with his velvety echoed layers, infectious beats and gentle, harmonic vocals.

Each release is like a diary entry, where Indii puts his feelings into fruit for hip-hop heads and DIY chillwave enthusiasts alike. With no break in sight, the artist has way more to show the world with even more music to drop this Spring.

Listen to the new single here: