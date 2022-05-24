Indie Roots Rock Duo Katy Guillen & the Drive Release Single 'Set In Stone'

Indie roots/rock duo Katy Guillen & The Drive release the single "Set In Stone" today. Produced by Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, Heartless Bastards, Ray LaMontagne) at Invisible Creature Studio in Los Angeles, "Set In Stone" is brimming with vibrant textures, fuzzy electric guitars, and warm vocals.

"Set In Stone" marks the beginning of a major life transition for Katy Guillen (pronounced Ghee-En). Written shortly after her longtime band announced their final show, she was struggling to find the next step in her career and personal life, while longing for a past sense of stability.

"The song's vigorous structure and deliberate rhythms convey that feeling of defeat and darkness, but with a sense of resolution and surrender through the guitar solo - a favorite moment on the record for me," explains Katy. "While it started on shaky ground, coming out on the other side meant starting over and building something new."

It is a taste of what's to come on their full-length debut album Another One Gained (due August 19, 2022), a memoir of growth and reawakening by way of heart-wrenching transition and change - loss of her long-time band, end of a romantic relationship and finding herself amidst it all.

Katy Guillen & The Drive - Katy Gillen (drums) and Stephanie William (drums) - dropped their first EP, Dream Girl, right before the 2020 lockdown, leaving them without opportunities to perform live. In their basement rehearsal space, they spent the year learning home recording and pre-production techniques, gradually crafting a collection of songs from the ground up.

The following April, they took the demos to producer/engineer Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, Heartless Bastards, Ray LaMontagne) at Invisible Creature Studio in Los Angeles. From their work with Ratterman emerged a batch of 15 songs. At the end of 2021, the band released the four-track Battles EP, offering listeners a darker, more simmering edge to their impelling indie-rock sound. Ten more would comprise Another One Gained, the full-length debut due August 19, 2022.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here:

U.S. TOUR DATES

JUN 3 / LEES SUMMIT, MO @ Lee's Summit Downtown Days

JUN 4 / IOWA CITY, IA @ Iowa Arts Fest 2022

JUN 5 / YORKVILLE, IL @ The Law Office Pub & Music Hall

JUN 10 @ LAWRENCE, KS @ The Bottleneck

JUN 24 / APPLETON, WI @ Fox River House

JUNE 25 / MILWAUKEE, WI @ TBA

JUL 7 / JACKSON, MS @ Duling Hall

JUL 8 / BATON ROUGE, LA @ Manship Theatre

JUL 15 / GRAND ISLAND, NE @ Hear Grand Island

JUL 16 / SIOUX CITY, IA @ Vanguard Arts

JUL 31 / COLORADO SPRINGS, CO @ Vultures

AUG 3 / VIRGINIA BEACH, VA @ Elevation 27

AUG 4 / RICHMOND, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

AUG 5 / WASHINGTON, DC @ City Winery

AUG 7 / ROCKY MOUNT, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

AUG 19 / DAVENPORT, IA @ Alternating Currents Festival

AUG 20 / LINCOLN, NE @ The Zoo Bar

AUG 26 / KANSAS CITY, MO @ Knuckleheads

AUG 27 / DES MOINES, IA @ xBk Live