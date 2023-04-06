Indie Artist Mexx Heart Releases Debut Album 'Paper Houses'

Indie singer/songwriter recording artist Mexx Heart recently released her much-anticipated debut album, "Paper Houses." You can listen HERE!

A paper house is a metaphor, often used when discussing the future with your significant other. It is a symbol of love, hope, and commitment. Paper houses are fragile, yet strong, and can withstand the test of time if built on a solid foundation. Mexx Heart uses this analogy in her debut album to tell the story of her first engagement.

Track Listing:

1. Dreamcatcher

2. No Pressure

3. Debutante Balls

4. Winter

5. Nothing From Nothing

6. London

7. Pretend

8. It's All Over

In November of 2022, Mexx released her highly popular single "Pretend," which showcased the softer side of her artistry. The single currently has over 28K streams on Spotify, with that number growing each day. She released "London" in January of 2023, followed by "Nothing From Nothing" on February 28, 2023.

"Wherever you are in a relationship or a certain stage in a breakup, there's something on this album for everyone," Mexx shares.

Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Mexx Heart discovered her passion for music at a young age. When she was a child, her father would blast his favorites through the radio, heavily influencing her eclectic musical tastes. Inspired by artists like Green Day, Billy Idol and Van Halen, Heart has cultivated her own unique sound.

In the spring of 2020, Mexx released her first single entitled "Roses." She released her following singles, "Comatose" and "Skipping Stones," that September. In February 2021, she released a cover of Green Day's "American Idiot." She released her acoustic single "Another Chance" on May 30, 2022 and she plans to release a full album in early 2023, featuring a new sound influenced by Taylor Swift ("Folklore" and "Evermore"), The Band Camino and Drew Erwin.

Mexx continues to leave her mark on the music industry, showcasing her skills both behind the mic and in the studio. Heart was nominated for a coveted Josie Music Award in 2021 and attended the 2022 Grammy Awards with producer Justine Blazer. She had the honor of performing at Barry Manilow's Grammy afterparty as well, which took place at his luxury penthouse.



You can connect with Mexx on Instagram and TikTok.