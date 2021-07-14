Independent Project Records to Reissue Classic Titles in September 2021

Independent Project Records the recently relaunched record label, confirmed today that they will be reissuing expanded editions of two debut albums from their back catalog including Arizona's experts of Shoegaze, Half String's A Fascination With Heights (1996) and Scenic's haunting 1995 Instrumental album Incident at Cima (1995) on September 17, 2021.

Each album will be released on vinyl, compact disc and via digital services and will feature extensive bonus tracks, expanded and updated liner notes, a 24 page booklet as well as iconic letterpress printed die-cut hand-letter pressed packaging by label founder Bruce Licher. Full track listing and further details will be announced shortly and will be distributed internationally both digitally and physically on CD via Darla Records. Compact Disc and digital will be released on September 17 with the vinyl edition following later in the year.

"The goal of relaunching Independent Project Records in 2020 was to get as many of our back catalog titles back in print, available digitally for the first time in many cases and upgrade the content, artwork and experience by introducing our label to a new generation of fans," said Independent Project Records and Scenic founder Bruce Licher. "For Half String's A Fascination With Heights, we worked closely with the band on bonus track selection and upgrades to their debut while digging out rare and unreleased material from my own band Scenic as well."

"It's only appropriate for Independent Project Records to be involved with the expanded reissue of A Fascination with Heights," said Brandon Capps, singer/guitarist for Half String. "We've always considered IPR as our home base and Bruce Licher as our life-long friend and collaborator. This version of Heights was the album we had dreamed of making back in 1995 and it being 25 years later, it feels like Heights is ripe for rediscovery by those who missed it the first time round. We especially are looking forward to the younger generation who have an appetite for the same 80s post-punk and UK shoegaze/dreampop sounds that inspired Half String."

Additional new, full-length IPR reissues will include remastered, expanded and long out-of-print titles from influential bands Shiva Burlesque and The Ophelias (S.F.) later this year, again utilizing IPR's iconic hand-letterpress printed artwork created at Independent Project Press. Just last month, IPR announced the release of Source, a 19 track, 79+ minute compilation of tracks from the band's past, present and future was announced last month and preorders can be made here.