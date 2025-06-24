In This Moment to Embark on 2025 Black Mass Tour This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American rock band In This Moment has announced the 2025 Black Mass Tour, featuring special guests Dayseeker on select dates, The Funeral Portrait, and DED. The 23-city tour kicks off on Thursday, September 18 at 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown, PA making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, and more before wrapping up in Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Events Center on Friday, October 24. In This Moment is also gearing up to release new music via Better Noise Music this summer.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, June 24. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 27 at 10am local time here.

IN THIS MOMENT: BLACK MASS TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 18 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena

Sat Sep 20 – Johnson City, TN – Freedom Hall Civic Center#

Sun Sep 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Tue Sep 23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^

Wed Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thu Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

Sat Sep 27 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Sun Sep 28 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel^

Wed Oct 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Oct 02 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Fri Oct 03 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 04 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Tue Oct 07 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

Wed Oct 08 – Spokane, WA – The Podium

Fri Oct 10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

Sat Oct 11 – Casper, WY – Casper Events Center

Sun Oct 12 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

Tue Oct 14 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Thu Oct 16 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall^

Sat Oct 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

Tue Oct 21 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Thu Oct 23 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center

Fri Oct 24 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Events Center

^without Dayseeker

#without The Funeral Portrait

ABOUT IN THIS MOMENT

Since coming to life in 2005, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated act In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of “mother” figure and frontwoman Maria Brink—joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and drummer Kent Diimmel.

To date, in addition to the Gold-selling album, BLOOD [2012], the quintet have garnered six Gold and Platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with BLACK WIDOW [2014] and RITUAL [2017]. With a total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, RITUAL elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well.

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother [Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single “The In-Between.”

In 2022, the band released BLOOD 1983 [BMG], a reimagined EP commemorating the ten-year anniversary of BLOOD. Then in 2023, the longtime staples of heavy music released their eighth studio album GODMODE [BMG], a 10-song record featuring the powerful lead single “THE PURGE,” the band’s stunning cover of Björk’s “ARMY OF ME,” the collaborative track “DAMAGED” which features Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, and “I WOULD DIE FOR YOU,” which appears on the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Photo credit: Joe Cotela

