In This Moment Announce Headline Tour With Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black

In This Moment have announced their first tour plans for 2020. The band will hit the road this spring on a headline tour, dubbed "The In Between Tour." Support will come from Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black. All dates are below.



Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 15 at 10am local time.



In This Moment are currently working on their next album and the follow up to 2017's Ritual. New music will arrive in early 2020, with the new album out in the spring.

IN THIS MOMENT ON TOUR:

WITH BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DED, + RAVEN BLACK



3/24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

3/26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

3/27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces

3/28 -Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

3/30 - Richmond, VA - The National

3/31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

4/1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

4/3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

4/4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

4/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

4/9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

4/10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

4/11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

4/13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

4/14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre

4/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

4/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

4/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

4/19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

4/21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

4/23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

4/24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

4/25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

4/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

4/28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo

5/1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

5/2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

5/3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

5/6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

5/7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

5/8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

5/11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

5/13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall

5/15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

5/16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

5/17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre





