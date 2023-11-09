I'm With Her's Sarah Jarosz Shares New Single

Nashville-based Texas native and four-time GRAMMY winning musician Sarah Jarosz will release her new Daniel Tashian-produced album Polaroid Lovers on January 26th.

Jarosz has already previewed the album with “Jealous Moon” and “Columbus & 89th,”and today she shares “When The Lights Go Out.”

On this track, written with renowned songwriters Jon Randall (Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Marren Morris) and Gordie Sampson (Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban), Jarosz shares the sweetly lilting reverie that gave the album its title (from the first verse: “In a dream we were Polaroid lovers/In the deep where the edges don't lie”).

“I knew I wanted to write a song about the exciting time before a relationship has started when you're curious to discover everything there is to know about the other person. Dreaming about them… intrigued by the unknown of it all,” Jarosz explains. “The album title, Polaroid Lovers, is found in this chorus. Each song is a snapshot of different love stories. Polaroid pictures are a forever document of a fleeting moment."

Sarah Jarosz recently announced a run of North American shows to celebrate the upcoming release of Polaroid Lovers, and many of the dates are either sold-out or have issued low ticket warnings. The nearly 50-date tour will kick off on February 1, 2024 in Washington, DC and run through the beginning of June. See below to find a show near you and get your tix HERE.

Tour Dates

Feb 1st - Sixth & I - Washington, DC* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 2nd - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 3rd - McCarter Theater - Princeton, NJ* (SOLD OUT)

Feb 5th - Maryland Hall - Annapolis, MD*

Feb 7th - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 8th - Appell Center - York, PA*

Feb 9th - The Kate - Old Saybrook, CT* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 11th - Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, OH*

Feb 13th - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL*

Feb 14th - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 16th - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO*

Feb 17th - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO*

Feb 18th - Strings Music Pavilion - Steamboat Springs, CO*

Feb 20th - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT*

Feb 22nd - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID*

Feb 23rd - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA*

Feb 24th - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 25th - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 27th - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 28th - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 29th - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA* (LOW TICKETS)

March 8th - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN (LOW TICKETS)

March 9th - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

April 23rd - The Sheldon - St. Louis, MO+

April 24th - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN+

April 26th - Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OH+ (LOW TICKETS)

April 27th - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI+ (SOLD OUT)

April 28th - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON+

April 30th - Center For The Arts - Homer, NY+

May 2nd - State Theatre - Portland, ME+

May 3rd - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 4th - The Shea Theatre - Turners Falls, MA+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 6th - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA+

May 7th - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC+

May 8th - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC+

May 10th - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 11th - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA+

May 12th - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN+

May 23rd - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX^

May 24th - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX^

May 25th - TBD - San Antonio, TX^

May 26th - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX^

May 28th - The Lensic - Santa Fe, NM^

May 30th - Center For The Arts - Jackson, WY^

June 2nd - Arts Campus at Willits - Basalt, CO^

June 4th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO^

Tour Support

*The Ballroom Thieves

+Le Ren

^LIv Greene

Polaroid Lovers, the seventh album from Sarah Jarosz set for release on January 26th via Rounder Records, finds the highly decorated songwriter at the apex of change. The geographic shake-up of leaving her long-time home led to a sonic shake-up as well for Polaroid Lovers. For the first time in her career she opened herself up to collaborators, leading to writing sessions with Daniel Tashian, Ruston Kelly, and Natalie Hemby.

The creative reorganization of her writing process evolved to include a much richer and more electric sound in the studio, and being in Nashville meant access to a world of hotshot players. She tapped guitarist Rob McNelley (Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood), Tom Bukovac (Tom Petty, Vince Gill) on guitar and organ, her husband- bassist Jeff Picker (Nickel Creek), and drummer Fred Eltringham (Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams) for the album recording. Tashian took the helm as producer and the whole album was laid down at the legendary Sound Emporium.

As it goes with all change, Jarosz's major life events had her feeling contemplative. While sitting on the precipice of adulthood, Polaroid Lovers finds her reflecting on past loves, childhood dreams, the places she lived, and all the versions of herself that she's been. Although the listener experiences the sonic shift forward, the album's subject matter is a photo album of the past. Jarosz has never sounded more assured. Polaroid Lovers is filled with the kind of confidence that comes from hard-won life experiences and the conviction of someone who truly knows herself.

Sarah Jarosz released her debut album at the age of 18 and was immediately nominated for her first GRAMMY. Raised in Texas, she began playing mandolin at age 10 and soon after guitar and banjo. To date, she has released six studio albums and has netted ten GRAMMY nominations and four wins.

In 2018, she joined Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek and Aoife O'Donovan to form the supergroup I'm With Her. The group released their debut album See You Around, and won duo/group of the year at the Americana Awards. Their song, “Call My Name” won the GRAMMY for Best American Roots song.

Polaroid Lovers is available for pre-order today digitally and on vinyl with gray, lavender, orange and green splatter variants. Indie retailers will also have a special blue and green splatter vinyl. For more information visit https://store.sarahjarosz.com/.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez