Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Passes Away at 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has passed away at the age of 53. María died on Sunday, December 19, after complications with COVID-19.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," the official Il Divo twitter account revealed.

It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. pic.twitter.com/uyRFjXADF6 - Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 19, 2021

Il Divo was formed by Simon Cowell in 2003 as a modern, Three Tenors-style quartet. The covered songs between opera and pop. María appeared with the group on Broadway during Il Divo's limited Broadway engagement in 2013.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos