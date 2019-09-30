Iggy Pop Unveils 'Love Missing' Music Video

Following his electrifying performance of "James Bond" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and fascinating conversation with Jim Jarmusch at 92Y, Iggy Pop has now unveiled the video for "Loves Missing" from his new album Free.



Directed by Simon Taylor, the clip for "Loves Missing" was shot on location at Sweat Records in Miami with a special appearance by Ale Campos from Las Nubes, Miami. Like the song itself, the "Loves Missing" video reveals another dimension of what it means to be Free, putting a visual face to raw emotions laid bare via close-ups of Iggy intoning, "She's thinking about something we all need/All need/Clock's ticking, not giving her room to breathe/To breathe/Loves screaming/Loves missing/Loves screaming, so quietly and in pain/Loves absent, it's failing her once again, again."



Free was released September 6 by Loma Vista Recordings. Featuring collaborators Leron Thomas (trumpet/keys/songwriting) and Noveller (guitar/vocals), the album holds a singular place in Iggy's canon-and continues to generate appropriately unique praise: The New York Times called the title track "atmospheric and elusive" and more recently praised "Sonali" as "a rushing, fluttering, quasi-waltz that hurries toward an undisclosed destination, whimsical but driven." Rolling Stone lauded the album's "certain restrained swagger. The guitars simmer, never boil. The bass swells, and the keyboards shimmer behind him. And all the while, Pop flexes his baritone, expressing himself more clearly than perhaps ever before." And the Washington Post noted "Iggy haunts these new songs like a dignified spirit - which might make Free an exposition on death, or transcendence, or both."





