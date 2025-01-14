Iggy Pop Releases 'Modern Day Ripoff' Single From Upcoming Live Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Iggy Pop Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023 is a must-have live album, celebrating a legendary career, an iconic catalog, and a performer whose raw power only grows stronger with time. Set for release on January 24 via earMUSIC, the album features highlights from Iggy Pop's electrifying performance at the iconic festival. Now, he shares "Modern Day Ripoff," a track from that performance, which also appears in studio form on his Top 10 European album, Every Loser.

On July 6, 2023 Iggy Pop returned to the Montreux Jazz Festival backed by a seven-piece band and thrilled an at-capacity Stravinski Auditorium crowd with a career-spanning set including tracks from his time with The Stooges, his Idiot, Lust for Life, and New Values albums, leading up to the release of Every Loser. It marked Iggy’s third appearance at the festival and his monumental performance was recorded and filmed by the Montreux Jazz Festival team. The concert will be available as a Blu-ray+CD Digipak, 2 LP Gatefold, and digital download on January 24, 2025 worldwide via earMUSIC.

There has never been an artist on stage quite like Iggy Pop and here he has never been better. With a band as versatile and acrobatic as the artist himself, there is everything from the glorious primitivism of Stooges-era “I Wanna Be Your Dog” and “T.V. Eye,” the swagger of “Lust for Life,” the precise metronomic drone of “Nightclubbing, “and the full-on unleashed rock fury of the recent “Modern Day Ripoff” and “Frenzy.”

Photo credit: Marc Ducet

