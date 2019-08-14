Iggy Pop 'James Bond' Video Out Now

Iggy Pop has unveiled the first video from his upcoming album Free, out September 6 on Loma Vista Recordings.



Directed by Simon Taylor, the clip for "James Bond" was shot on location at Sweat Records in Miami.



"James Bond" is the second song to be released in advance of the new album, and has been hailed "infectious" by PASTE and by CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND as "a stylistic shift... magnetic."



In Iggy's own words, "James Bond" tells a story:



"I don't know what she's up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she's taking over. Well, why not? I'll try anything once.



I've never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith's reading is so loaded, and Leron's production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy."



Credits:

Iggy Pop - Vocal

Faith Vern - Additional Voice

Leron Thomas - Trumpet

Robin Sherman - Bass

Thomas Glass - Drums

Ari Teitel - Guitar



Free, the album, is available for preorder now: https://found.ee/IG_Free.



While Free follows the highest charting album of Iggy's career, 2016's GRAMMY-nominated Post Pop Depression, it has virtually nothing in common sonically with its predecessor-or with any other Iggy Pop album. As THE NEW YORK TIMES remarked upon hearing the title track:



"Iggy Pop's 'Free' is brief, atmospheric and elusive. Amid sustained electronic tones from the guitarist Noveller and ghostly overdubbed Miles Davis-tinged trumpet lines from Leron Thomas, Pop's voice appears only a few times, intoning, 'I wanna be free.' As the title song and opening track of an album due in September, it could lead anywhere."

Watch the "James Bond" video below:

Full track listing for Free:



1. Free

2. Loves Missing

3. Sonali

4. James Bond

5. Dirty Sanchez

6. Glow In The Dark

7. Page

8. We Are The People

9. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn

Photo credit: Rob Baker Ashton





