Jul. 15, 2019  
Ian Moss Announces Matchbook 30th Anniversary Regional Solo Tour 2020

Hot on the heels of announcing his metro Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour dates, Ian Moss has, due to demand, announced further dates and will be taking the iconic album on the road across Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania from February 2020.

Mossy's debut album Matchbook was released on 1 August, 1989 and peaked at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It remained in the Top 10 for an amazing 14 weeks, shipping more than 200,000 copies in the first 12 months alone and went on to see "Mossy" take away Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and Breakthrough Artist - Album, Breakthrough Artist - Single and Song of the Year (shared with Don Walker) for Tucker's Daughter, as well as being nominated for Single of the Year at the 1990 ARIA Awards.

Six of the album's 10 songs, including Tucker's Daughter, were written by Cold Chisel bandmate Don Walker; two were co-written by Moss and Walker; and one co-written by Moss, Walker and Cold Chisel drummer, Steve Prestwich.

Ian said, "Touring into the heartland that is regional Australia has always been something that I have looked forward to for over 40 years, especially meeting the fans & hearing their stories. The audiences have always been supportive, and I'm looking forward to getting back out there next year and sharing this special Matchbook 30th anniversary with them"

Tickets to the Matchbook 30th Anniversary Solo Regional Tour go on sale to the general public at 9.00am local times, Friday, 19 July 2019.

Fan Club, Venue and ticketing outlets: Members of Ian's mailing list as well as venue and ticket outlet mailing lists, will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets from Thursday 18 July at 9.00am until Friday 19 July at 9.00am (all local times).

IAN MOSS MATCHBOOK 30 - SOLO & ACOUSTIC

Friday, 28 February 2020
Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW

Saturday, 29 February 2020
Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW

Friday, 6 March 2020
Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS

Friday, 13 March 2020
Bendigo Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC

Friday, 20 March 2020
Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW

Saturday, 21 March 2020
Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW

Friday, 27 March 2020
Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head NSW

Saturday, 28 March 2020
Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW

Friday, 3 April 2020
Latrobe Town Hall, Traralgon VIC

Saturday, 4 April 2020
The Wedge, Sale VIC

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC

Friday, 1 May 2020
Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC

Saturday, 2 May 2020
Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW

Friday, 8 May 2020
The Art House, Wyong NSW

Saturday, 9 May 2020
The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW



