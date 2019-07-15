Ian Moss Announces Matchbook 30th Anniversary Regional Solo Tour 2020

Hot on the heels of announcing his metro Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour dates, Ian Moss has, due to demand, announced further dates and will be taking the iconic album on the road across Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania from February 2020.



Mossy's debut album Matchbook was released on 1 August, 1989 and peaked at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It remained in the Top 10 for an amazing 14 weeks, shipping more than 200,000 copies in the first 12 months alone and went on to see "Mossy" take away Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and Breakthrough Artist - Album, Breakthrough Artist - Single and Song of the Year (shared with Don Walker) for Tucker's Daughter, as well as being nominated for Single of the Year at the 1990 ARIA Awards.



Six of the album's 10 songs, including Tucker's Daughter, were written by Cold Chisel bandmate Don Walker; two were co-written by Moss and Walker; and one co-written by Moss, Walker and Cold Chisel drummer, Steve Prestwich.



Ian said, "Touring into the heartland that is regional Australia has always been something that I have looked forward to for over 40 years, especially meeting the fans & hearing their stories. The audiences have always been supportive, and I'm looking forward to getting back out there next year and sharing this special Matchbook 30th anniversary with them"



Tickets to the Matchbook 30th Anniversary Solo Regional Tour go on sale to the general public at 9.00am local times, Friday, 19 July 2019.



Fan Club, Venue and ticketing outlets: Members of Ian's mailing list as well as venue and ticket outlet mailing lists, will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets from Thursday 18 July at 9.00am until Friday 19 July at 9.00am (all local times).

IAN MOSS MATCHBOOK 30 - SOLO & ACOUSTIC



Friday, 28 February 2020

Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW



Saturday, 29 February 2020

Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW



Friday, 6 March 2020

Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS



Saturday, 7 March 2020

Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS



Friday, 13 March 2020

Bendigo Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC



Saturday, 14 March 2020

Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC



Friday, 20 March 2020

Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW



Saturday, 21 March 2020

Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW



Friday, 27 March 2020

Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head NSW



Saturday, 28 March 2020

Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW



Friday, 3 April 2020

Latrobe Town Hall, Traralgon VIC



Saturday, 4 April 2020

The Wedge, Sale VIC



Wednesday, 29 April 2020

Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC



Friday, 1 May 2020

Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC



Saturday, 2 May 2020

Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW



Friday, 8 May 2020

The Art House, Wyong NSW



Saturday, 9 May 2020

The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW





