IZotope Releases Tonal Balance Control 2
iZotope, the experts in intelligent audio technology, has announced it has released Tonal Balance Control 2.
Tonal Balance Control 2 allows users to finalize and fine-tune masters by using target curves for different genres and can be used in mix sessions and adjust gain and EQ for Nectar, Neutron, other compatible iZotope plug-ins.
