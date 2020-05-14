IZotope Releases Tonal Balance Control 2

May. 14, 2020  

iZotope, the experts in intelligent audio technology, has announced it has released Tonal Balance Control 2.

Tonal Balance Control 2 allows users to finalize and fine-tune masters by using target curves for different genres and can be used in mix sessions and adjust gain and EQ for Nectar, Neutron, other compatible iZotope plug-ins.

