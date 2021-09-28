IDLES Release 'The Beachland Ballroom' Single from 'Crawler' Album

IDLES have announced the November 12 release of "Crawler".

The album is the U.K. group's fourth album in as many years and the follow-up to their first No. 1, 2020's Ultra Mono. The 14-track project was recorded at the famed Real World Studios in Bath during the COVID-19 pandemic and co-produced by Kenny Beats (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs) and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

Preorder the album here.

First single "The Beachland Ballroom," named after the iconic Ohio venue, is an honest-to-goodness soul song featuring a gorgeous, gripping vocal performance from frontman Joe Talbot. It's available to stream now and is accompanied by an official video directed by LOOSE.

On CRAWLER, the group brings to life vivid stories of trauma, addiction and recovery with its most soul-stirring music to date. There are, of course, numerous moments that will inspire absolute mayhem in a packed concert venue this fall, like the warped glam rock of "The Wheel," the 30-second grindcore slap to the head of "Wizz" and the unhinged, pulverizing bass-and-drum groove of "The New Sensation."

There are also fresh textures and experiments that push IDLES into thrilling new territory, like the alternate universe marching band anthem "Stockholm Syndrome" and "Progress," a "mantra of realization" that soothes both body and mind in a way few IDLES songs ever have before.

Watch the music video here: