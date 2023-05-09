IDK Releases Summertime Anthem 'Pinot Noir' Featuring Saucy Santana & Jucee Froot

On the heels of his critically-acclaimed F65 album release, Maryland rapper IDK returns with the nostalgia-tinged music video for "Pinot Noir" [feat. SAUCY SANTANA & JUCEE FROOT]. Directed by Khari Johnson & Jason 'IDK' Mills, the visual flaunts nineties appeal and emanates warm throwback energy.

Behind the track, IDK shares, "And also, I don't have to be a gay rapper to put an openly gay rapper on my song... I heard the beat, and I heard a very talented artist by the name of Saucy Santana on that beat. I love him forever for taking that risk with me. Now we have a banger for the summer."

Shot in black and white, the Golden Age of Hip-hop vibes are heavy throughout, offering fans a full view of IDK's artistic versatility and storytelling. An uptempo, jazz-driven sample of Khia's 2001 hit single "My Neck, My Back," it strikes a balance between carefree and confident, creating a unique kind of high art within the rap world.

IDK delivers dynamic bars and instantly makes his presence known, assuring, "You know me, I don't need no introduction in this." From quick-hitting lyrical flexes to the unapologetic raunchiness of Saucy and Jucee Froot, "Pinot Noir" makes for another standout ballad from the naturally gifted multihyphenate.

Elsewhere, IDK continues to make his claim as one of today's most sought after collaborators in music, fashion, and beyond. He recently collaborated with Nike to unveil his limited-edition Nike Air Max Pro 97 "Free Coast" F&F sneaker.

This fashion-forward feat follows IDK's stellar performances at Coachella last month, where he donned a custom Lanvin race suit and helmet. But his commitment to style didn't end there. Just last week, he created original content with the Jordan Brand for their new "Mini Hoops" series - a true testament to someone who's in complete control of their creative output.

In addition to releasing his provocative new album, IDK is gearing up for his headlining "65 Tour" kicking off June 23rd in Paris, France. The 22-stop tour will make landfall in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Toronto, ON October 29th. The full list of dates can be found below - for more information please visit here.

It's also important to note that IDK is using his influence to make a positive impact. With the fall return of his tuition-free music business seminar at Harvard University, No Label Academy, he's merging industry with academia to help BIPOC students jumpstart their career in the music industry.

Watch the new music video here:

IDK Tour Dates

65 Tour Dates:

6.23 - Paris, France

8.26 - Boston, MA

9.27 - Cleveland, OH

9.29 - New York, NY

9.30 - Philadelphia, PA

10.01 - Washington, D.C.

10.03 - Atlanta, GA

10.05 - Dallas, TX

10.06 - Houston, TX

10.09 - Phoenix, AZ

10.10 - Santa Ana, CA

10.11 - San Diego, CA

10.13 - Los Angeles, CA

10.15 - Oakland, CA

10.17 - Seattle, WA

10.18 - Vancouver, B.C.

10.19 - Portland, OR

10.22 - Denver, CO

10.24 - Saint Paul, MN

10.25 - Milwaukee, WI

10.27 - Chicago, IL

10.29 - Toronto, ON