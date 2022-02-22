IAMX Announces 'Machinate' Tour Dates

IAMX has revealed their first live tour dates since 2020's Echo Echo world tour and its subsequent cancellation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 2022 Machinate Tour showcases Chris Corner performing on a modular synthesizer setup in celebration of his 2021 album Machinate.

The set includes exhilarating live renditions of the IDM-forward album alongside IAMX favorites from previous albums, reworked for the modular and performed solo by Corner.

"I started IAMX as a solo project, it was just me and a hard case full of weird electronic devices before it grew into the full fledged band-backed live show monster it's now known for." says Corner, "The Machinate shows will celebrate IAMX's beginnings while merging my performance with all the elements I have added over the years - more gadgets, a full light show, stage design, visuals plus the sweat and tears we all love and need."

Corner's trademark mesmerizing vocals will carry the shows. Sometimes raw, pristine and clear, sometimes cleverly manipulated through experimental loop machines and effects, modified beyond recognition to merge with the beats and soundscape of the modular synthesizer. An immersive light show designed by Corner will also accompany the performance.

The tour kicks off in late April with an open rehearsal at IAMX's home studio in Southern California, and will stop in a limited number of innovative spaces and venues throughout Western USA and Europe, including Sinner's Day Festival on June 24th, with more shows to be announced.

Since tickets for most shows are very limited, Corner and his team decided to include exclusive streaming shows for those unable to attend venue events.

Tour Dates

USA

23 April - Warner Springs, CA - Silent Valley Studios

30 April - Los Angeles, CA - GNZ Spaces Rooftop

01 May - Los Angeles, CA - GNZ Spaces Rooftop

04 May - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

08 May - Portland, OR - Star Theater

09 May - Portland, OR - Star Theater

11 May - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

EUROPE

02 June - Prague, CZ - Lucerna Music Bar

05 June - Oberhausen, DE - Kulttempel

10 June - Paris, FR - Le Petit Bain

17 June - Warsaw, PL - Progresja

18 June - Berlin, DE - Lido

24 June - Oostende, BE - Sinner's Day Festival