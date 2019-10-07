I the Mighty To Join Silverstein on Upcoming 20 Year Anniversary Tour

Alternative rock band I the Mighty has taken 2019 by storm with new music and several tours taking them around the world. They show no signs of stopping in 2020 as they announce that they will be hitting the road with Silverstein for their 20 Year Anniversary Tour. The run, which also features Four Year Strong, spans North America including stops in Montreal, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 11th at 10am local time. For additional information, or a full list of upcoming shows, please visit: www.ithemighty.com.

On the upcoming tour, drummer Blake Dahlinger shares: "We're so stoked to have the opportunity to tour with Silverstein and Four Year Strong! After seeing them both live numerous times, it's gonna be such a great time getting to share the stage every night and vibe off the energy they both bring."

Since the band's inception in 2008, I the Mighty have come to be recognized as one of the most progressive voices in alternative rock. Over the course of the past decade, the band has built a cult-like international following largely through their explosive live show - which has seen the band touring with such notable acts as Coheed & Cambria, Say Anything and Glassjaw, slots at England's Download Festival and Reading & Leeds festival, and a 2017 national headline run that culminated in back-to-back sold out shows in Los Angeles.

I the Mighty have released four full-lengths and an equal number of EPs to date. Their most recent effort was the critically-beloved Where the Mind Wants to Go / Where You Let it Go full-length, which came out in October of 2017 on Equal Vision Records. Though the band has exhibited incredible growth with each release in the past, Where the Mind Wants to Go / Where You Let it Go represented a particularly bold step forward in the band's creative journey. Musically, the album is bolstered by the intricate layerings of guitarwork from Walsh and Ian Pedigo, coupled with the fierce rhythms of Chris Hinkley on bass and Blake Dahlinger on drums. The diverse deliveries of vocals are further highlighted with exceptional framing of impressive multi-layered harmonies and dramatic yet balanced instrumentations.

The acclaimed album is a collection of eleven artistically mature, meticulously crafted rock anthems that sees Walsh, tackling the topics that have shaped his own personal growth since the release of their last album; both in terms of life experience and in regards to more abstract topics. The lead single, "Chaos In Motion," premiered world-wide on BBC1 Radio Rock and also featured the ultimate "unsatisfying" video that was picked up by Viral Thread where it amassed over a million plays in 24 hours. "Chaos In Motion" opened the band to a new demographic of fans that have eagerly sought out the rest of their catalog and seem to have joined the ranks of the band's already large and dedicated following.

"Cave In" continues the band's standard of maintaining disarming honesty lyrically, coupled with expansive instrumentals that elevate the song from emotional to heartrending. It's a fluid movement from the sound of Where the Mind Wants to Go / Where You Let it Go that promises a future of even more growth and complexity from the band. For a group whose goal is to continuously evolve and leave their mark on the music scene by creating a sound and identity all their own, I the Mighty is unquestionably up to the task.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

2/28 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

2/29 - Montreal, QC @ Le National

3/1 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial

3/3 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

3/4 - Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

3/6 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

3/7 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

3/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

3/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

3/11 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

3/13 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

3/14 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

3/15 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

3/16 - Houston, TX Warehouse

3/19 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

3/20 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes

3/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

3/22 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine

3/24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

3/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

3/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

3/28 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

3/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency

3/31 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/1 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

4/3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

4/4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

4/5 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

4/7 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

4/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

4/9 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

4/10 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

4/11 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth





