Hyperpop Duo CLUB EAT Announce Debut Album 'Start'

Today, burgeoning electro-pop duo and New York City nightlife mainstays CLUB EAT have announced their anticipated upcoming debut full-length album, 'START,' which will release on April 28, 2023.

The NYC-based pair kicked off the year releasing the first single from the upcoming project, "Bubblegum." The vibey new track garnered support from Office Magazine, Ones To Watch, and had PAPER Magazine raving, "It begins like a glamorous, high-camp '80s ballad before sliding into high-shine radio rock. It's a disorientating mix of styles that's witty and totally exhilarating."

With their upcoming full-length, Club Eat's Ren G and Chicken sought out to create a narrative pop album versus an open format experimental club project, something that truly captures the essence of their energetic live show. Producer Chicken shared, "Our sound began very rooted in drum heavy functional club music and slowly evolved into more vocal driven format where we bring in elements from all different genres. The writing has become more narrative and personal as well, making for an overall more traditional pop album."

The ethos of the album evokes the spirit of their popular club nights: freedom of expression and individuality. When asked about the projects overarching message vocalist Ren G mused, "Embrace your dark side, who cares. Find beauty and inspiration in everyday things." Adding that she hopes listeners experience, "A sense of inspiration, fun, fearlessness, confidence, and joy."

Alongside the album announcement and preorder, Club Eat have offered up another taste of what's to come, dropping a provocative new single entitled "Surprise" with an accompanying music video. According to Ren the track is "a fun and playful song about embracing your inner freak."

Watch the new music video here: