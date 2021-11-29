Hyper-Pop Sensation CMTEN Releases '555'

Rising hyper-pop artist CMTEN returns with a new song, "555" via Masked Records/Warner Records.

Right off the bat, the track opens with a simple string of quick, electronic staccato notes that seamlessly layer into the background. CMTEN's glitchy voice pierces through the empty space, yearning, "You wanted another shot. But I didn't give you that, and I wait every single day for you to try again but I'm stuck inside my head." A static uproar of bass breaks down over the layered echoing staccato notes - all of which only add fuel to the treacherous and angsty atmosphere - as he confesses, "I thought we'd be true love. What was I talking about."

"555" is the final addition to CMTEN's trilogy of releases. It follows the previously released songs "turn ur back on me" (feat. grimtweakr) and "I'm Going To Cedar Point."

On his trilogy of releases, CMTEN explains: "This genre of music, whatever you want to call it, brewed primarily online. Each of the songs we're releasing (turn ur back on me, I'm going to cedar point, and 555) were previously released on an anonymous Soundcloud page, with the hope that people would find them and not know that I made the tracks. I've now changed the tracks slightly from their original versions and am now releasing them under the name CMTEN. The concept behind this release of the tracks is that I found the page, and subsequently plagiarized the songs from this small artist. This "other artist" juxtaposed imagery of childhood fun with dark and introspective lyrics, which I was really drawn to. The whole concept is about grappling with becoming an adult, and clinging onto the ideas and art others create to find your own place in the world. As CMTEN, I have no idea what I'm doing. I found this artist whose ideas made sense to me- whose ideas got through to me- and plagiarized them."

Always pushing his creative process to greater heights, CMTEN deep dives into his mindset and inspiration behind his music. Currently, he is working on his sophomore EP, due early 2022.

In the seventies, eighties, or nineties, this story might've started in a garage with a guitar... However, the genre-smashing artist, songwriter, producer/mixer, vocalist, and San Francisco Bay area native unassumingly turned his University of Utah dorm room into ground zero for Glitchcore in early 2020. Translating a passion for old school pop punk and the likes of 100 gecs, Porter Robinson and Soundcloud Rap into a sound of his own, he uploaded "NEVER MET!" and organically attracted a groundswell of support to the tune of 53 million global streams, 1 million-plus TikTok videos, and more. The track also peaked concurrently at #1 on the Spotify Global & US Viral charts. Not to mention, his ascent has been chronicled by Rolling Stone, FLAUNT, Pitchfork and The Atlantic.

Listen to the new single here: