Howlin' Jaws Release Second Album 'HALF ASLEEP HALF AWAKE'

Prepare to have your faith in rock music restored as Parisian power trio Howlin' Jaws releases their highly anticipated second album, "Half Asleep Half Awake." Following the success of their debut album, "Strange Effect," the band is back with a fresh batch of overpowered hits, luminous melodies, and diabolical finger-burning jams that will leave audiences craving for more.

Comprised of Djivan Abkarian on vocals and bass, Lucas Humbert on guitar, and Baptiste Leon on drums, Howlin' Jaws draws inspiration from the golden era of fifties and sixties rock. Influenced by legendary acts such as Cochran, Small Faces, Beatles, Kinks, and Slade among others.

Already making waves nationally, the record was released last month in France to resounding acclaim from the press and fans alike. The album garnered attention from esteemed publications such as Rock & Folk and Rolling Stone France who featured them on their cover.

For "Half Asleep Half Awake," the band returned to Liam Watson's renowned Toe Rag Studios in London. Watson's production genius has been behind acclaimed albums like The White Stripes' "Elephant" as well as collaborations with Madness, Tame Impala, and Supergrass. In a departure from their previous work known for flamboyant moments and sharp riffs that cuddle the ear, the band decided to embrace spontaneity by infusing psychedelic phases and thunderous rhythmic signatures into their new tracks.

This creative shift was inspired by their experience serving as a backing band for an award-winning theater company during performances of the play Électre des Bas-Fonds. The improvisational nature of these collaborations found its way onto "Half Asleep Half Awake," resulting in an album that can be likened to a pro gymnast's performance - an exhilarating succession of dynamic mega-hits.

Standout tracks like "Lost Songs," "Mindreader," and the title track itself deliver captivating ballads brimming with powerful nostalgic emotions. Other songs such as "Mirror Mirror" showcase experimental elements like sitar-like guitars and vocals run through Leslie speakers for a vibrato effect. Drum and guitar solos are also infused with phaser effects to further elevate the sound spectrum.

According to the band: "Two years ago, we didn't think we'd be experimenting so much and incorporating so many effects into our music. But now it seems self-evident to use them to flesh out the sound spectrum." This evolution marks a coming-of-age moment for Howlin' Jaws; it's their consecration album.

The overall aesthetic of "Half Asleep Half Awake," from the AI-designed artwork to the sound, perfectly supports the album's themes of dreams, clairvoyance, incantations, and mysticism. In essence, this second album can be considered their own version of "Sgt. Pepper" - an album where chemistry and sonic experiments give birth to frenzy, wildness, and emotion.

Step into the vibrant embrace of "Half Asleep Half Awake" and let its lush tapestry envelop your senses in an unforgettable voyage through euphoria, wildness, and psychedelic enchantment.

Howlin' Jaws

Half Asleep Half Awake

Bellevue Music Recordings / Modulor

1 December 2023

