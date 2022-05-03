Hovvdy Announce New EP 'billboard for my feelings'

Texas duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) have announced billboard for my feelings, a new EP comprised of songs that were mostly written during the sessions for their emotionally-intense acclaimed 2021 breakthrough album True Love.

To mark the occasion the band has shared a Boone Patrello-directed video for "Hide," a track that Taylor calls "a lighthearted song about learning when to let your thoughts run wild and when to batten them up." Consequence, who premiered the video today is saying "the contemplative "Hide" contains the lyrics that give the project its name as the duo describe the feeling of being stuck in one's own head: 'Billboard for my feelings/ Light show for my demons.'"

Made up of four leftover but carried-along songs from those same writing sessions, billboard for my feelings is a gassed-up, mood-driven essence of Hovvdy's brighter modes. Their last record's love line continues across bouncing-off-the-walls exuberance and mellow intimacy, executed in waves of synth and acoustic guitar-driven pop melodies. The EP was co-produced by the band and Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, Dijon)

billboard for my feelings also features the previously released singles "Everything" and "Town."

Hovvdy is currently on tour through mid-June. Their life affirming live show, that has included sell out shows in New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Austin, London, Nashville and Toronto is not to be missed. Tickets are on sale now here. All dates below.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

5/3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ~

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen ~

5/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street ~

5/7 - Lawrence, MO @ The Bottleneck ~

5/8 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street ~

5/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad +

6/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge +

6/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room +

6/5 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room +

6/7 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah +

6/8 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent +

6/10 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge +

6/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +

6/12 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux +

6/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court +

6/15 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall +

6/17 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada +

6/18 - Austin, TX @ Antone's +

~ w/ Molly Parden

+ w/ Mini Trees