Housewife Announces US Tour Dates & Shares 'F*ck Around Phase'

Toronto-based indie rock outfit Housewife reveals the music video for their new single, "f Around Phase." In addition to the music video release, Housewife has also announced a North American tour with Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini. The tour will run through the end of March and includes stops in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

20-year-old Brighid Fry (she/they), aka Housewife, creates effervescent indie rock interwoven with timeless and perspective songwriting. Already touting several independent Canadian music awards for their previous releases, their most recent EP, 'You'll Be Forgiven,' received praise from outlets such as FLOOD Magazine, FLAUNT, BrooklynVegan, and more.

Housewife's music regularly touches on the experience of being a young, queer, AFAB person existing in a male-dominated industry. In addition to exploring these themes in their music, Fry is also an advocate for 2SLGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedom, and environmentalism, proudly fighting for immediate government response to protect ecological catastrophes as a founding member of the Canadian chapter of Music Declares Emergency.

Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming Housewife Tour Dates (w/ Paolo Nutini):

March 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

March 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

March 11 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 13 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

March 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

March 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 21 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

March 23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

March 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater