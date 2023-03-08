Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Housewife Announces US Tour Dates & Shares 'F*ck Around Phase'

The tour kicks off tonight, March 8.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Toronto-based indie rock outfit Housewife reveals the music video for their new single, "f Around Phase." In addition to the music video release, Housewife has also announced a North American tour with Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini. The tour will run through the end of March and includes stops in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

20-year-old Brighid Fry (she/they), aka Housewife, creates effervescent indie rock interwoven with timeless and perspective songwriting. Already touting several independent Canadian music awards for their previous releases, their most recent EP, 'You'll Be Forgiven,' received praise from outlets such as FLOOD Magazine, FLAUNT, BrooklynVegan, and more.

Housewife's music regularly touches on the experience of being a young, queer, AFAB person existing in a male-dominated industry. In addition to exploring these themes in their music, Fry is also an advocate for 2SLGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedom, and environmentalism, proudly fighting for immediate government response to protect ecological catastrophes as a founding member of the Canadian chapter of Music Declares Emergency.

Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming Housewife Tour Dates (w/ Paolo Nutini):

March 8 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
March 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 11 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
March 13 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
March 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
March 18 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
March 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
March 21 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
March 23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
March 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

Photo credit: Luke Rogers



