House Parties Release New Single 'Mid-Life Crisis'

The band has also shared a lyric video for the new track which fans can check out now.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

House Parties Release New Single 'Mid-Life Crisis'

lt-rock band House Parties are excited to share their brand new single “Mid-Life Crisis,” officially out now via Equal Vision Records. The band has also shared a lyric video for the new track which fans can check out now.

Speaking on the new single the band shares, “This song is for anyone who’s felt like they’ve had a mid-life crisis in their twenties. When everything is falling apart and you just can’t catch a break. That’s what Mid-Life Crisis is.”

After announcing their official signing with Equal Vision Records last month, House Parties will be releasing their brand-new EP Side Effects on January 19, 2024. The EP will feature previous single “Braindead,” a fiery energetic anthem about “knowing when someone is dumb,” along with newly released single “Mid-Life Crisis.”

House Parties are currently on tour in support of Can’t Swim and Belmont, with upcoming dates to follow in Mesa, Anaheim, Sacramento, Denver, & Columbus. For tickets and additional information, please visit Click Here.

About House Parties:

Proof that everything is, in fact, bigger in Texas, HOUSE PARTIES trade in rubber-band, sky-reaching hooks, pogo-ready energy and complex, universal emotions that shine a light on topics like trauma, mental health, and anxiety. 

The Dallas, Texas-based trio – vocalist Chaney Elaine, guitarist Spencer Trinidad and drummer Wesley K. Jones – formed in 2019, honing their craft during the COVID pandemic before unleashing their nostalgic blend of pop, rock, and pop-punk at a local Emo Nite party. Since then, they’ve crisscrossed the country, appearing at marquee events like Hawthorne Heights’ Is For Lovers festival and The Maine’s 8123 Day, while quickly ascending to their place as one of the Metroplex’s hottest acts. 

And now, with the release of their Equal Vision Records debut EP, SIDE EFFECTS, House Parties are poised to cement themselves on a national level. Produced by Seth Henderson (who helmed the band’s 2021 EP, Tiny Rooms) and State Champs frontman Derek DiScanio, the paid behind their 2023 single “Cautious,” SIDE EFFECTS found the trio decamping to Always Be Genius Recording in Crown Point, Indiana, bringing with them a wide-eyed enthusiasm that’s front and center in the EP’s four songs.

“Working with Seth and Derek was a dream come true,” Elaine exclaims. “They helped us refine these songs in a way that was really night and day, adding ideas that really took them to the next level and opened our eyes to so many things. Those are lessons I’ll take with me and use every time I ever write another song.”

First single “Braindead,” blending breakbeat energy and elastic gang vocals, recalls erstwhile scene glory days so visceral you can almost feel your Vans melting in a Warped Tour parking lot, while the minor-key barnburning “Midlife Crisis” is a muscular slice of alt-rock that’s never soundtracked sorrow so sweetly. Add in the towering ballad “Waterworks,” and airy, dynamic “Get A Grip,” and you’ve got all the ingredients for one of 2024’s biggest breakout acts – but dig deeper, and you’ll really understand what House Parties is all about.

“Ultimately, all of these songs come from a very personal place,” Elaine says. “A song like ‘Get A Grip’ deals with that nagging negative voice in your head – the one that tells you, ‘You’re annoying. You’re not good enough. You’re a burden.’ Sometimes you need to get a grip and realize you’re not a terrible person. ‘Waterworks’ is about how we try so hard to hide our insecurities, but at the end of the day you still have to go home and look at yourself in the mirror. You can fool everyone else, but you can’t fool yourself.”

It’s this lyrical depth – and the sense of community it’s poised to foster among audiences – that’s poised to carry House Parties through SIDE EFFECTS and beyond, fully understanding there’s a bigger point to all of this and determined to use their platform for good.

“We want to show people our message and who we are,” Elaine says. “We’re a band who wants people to have a safe space where they can be themselves, where they don’t have to put up a front to be accepted. They can be themselves and just let loose.”

Upcoming Tour Dates with Can’t Swim & Belmont:

11/9 – Mesa, AZ @ Downtown Underground Mesa

11/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

11/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

11/13 – Salt Lake City, UT@ The Urban Lounge

11/15 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/17 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

11/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

11/19 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Music Tectonics Names Winners Of 2023 Swimming With Narwhals Startup Photo
Music Tectonics Names Winners Of 2023 Swimming With Narwhals Startup

The final competition took place on October 25, 2023, as part of the fifth annual Music Tectonics Conference in Santa Monica, CA. The conference welcomed almost 600 attendees from every corner of the globe for three days of networking, tech demonstrations, programming, and bootcamp. 

2
Video: Rett Madison Performs Flea Market on Seth Meyers Photo
Video: Rett Madison Performs 'Flea Market' on Seth Meyers

“Flea Market” is taken from One for Jackie, Madison’s sophomore album out now via Warner Records/War Buddha Records. The album also features a collaboration with Iron & Wine and singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller”— which inspired Madison’s Fortune Teller Arcana Tarot Card website. Watch the video!

3
Jared Leto Climbs Iconic Empire State Building To Celebrate Tour Launch Photo
Jared Leto Climbs Iconic Empire State Building To Celebrate Tour Launch

Cclimbing from the Empire State Building in New York City, Oscar winning actor Jared Leto announced Thirty Seconds to Mars’ monumental Seasons 2024 World Tour — an extensive run across Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. This will be the band’s first headline tour in over 5 years.

4
Morgan Myles & Sam Morrow Release Christmas Just Us Two Photo
Morgan Myles & Sam Morrow Release 'Christmas Just Us Two'

With the first few notes of a soaring B3 organ, this original Christmas tune kicks into gear right from the get-go as an Americana-country rocker with cozy Christmas chords. Morrow and Myles split the verses, trading vocal licks and images of an idyllic Christmas scene, two lovers alone with each other who need nothing more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Stephen Sondheim Wouldn't Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in a GYPSY MovieStephen Sondheim Wouldn't Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in a GYPSY Movie
Alaska Thunderf*ck's 2016 'Poundcake' Album to Be Issued on Vinyl for Very First TimeAlaska Thunderf*ck's 2016 'Poundcake' Album to Be Issued on Vinyl for Very First Time
The Blips Share New 'Good Lookin' Liars' SingleThe Blips Share New 'Good Lookin' Liars' Single
DATELINE Investigates the Gilgo Beach Murders on NBC This FridayDATELINE Investigates the Gilgo Beach Murders on NBC This Friday

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG