House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation To Present Free Music Industry Career Fairs Across U.S.

The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation today announced it will present "All Access Fest," the only free career fair for youth devoted to music industry jobs, in five U.S. cities (Chicago, Illinois; Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida; and New Orleans, Louisiana) in Oct. 2019.

All Access Fest offers young people, ages 16-22, vocational information on an array of positions available within the music industry. The career expos will include panel discussions, hands-on technical learning stations, experiential lounges, access to industry professionals from major entertainment companies, and engagement with local employers and representatives from colleges and universities-plus live performances by alumni from Music Forward's artist development programs.

All Access Fest 2019 will be held on the following dates in the following cities from 9 a.m.-noon:

· New Orleans - Oct. 8 (The Fillmore New Orleans, 6 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana 70130)

Las Vegas - Oct. 17 (House of Blues Las Vegas, 3950 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89119)

Orlando - Oct. 21 (House of Blues Orlando, 1490 Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830)

Chicago - Oct. 24 (House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St, Chicago, Illinois 60654)

Los Angeles - Oct. 31 (The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90010)



Registration is required to attend; to register visit https://hobmusicforward.org/all-access-fest-registration/.

Launched in 2018 by Music Forward in music venues across the country, All Access Fest invites youth to discover a variety of pathways to careers in music in a fun-filled festival with industry experts from Live Nation, the Recording Academy, House of Blues and Ticketmaster, among others. Plus, experiential lounges and exhibitions by Grammy U, CD Baby, Full Sail, Hercules, Hurdl, Massive Act, Music Supervisor and Novel Effect for attendees.

Panel discussion topics during All Access Fest include "Technology and Music Creation," "Network Like a Pro," "The Working Musician's Experience," "Gender Equality in the Music Industry" and "Technology and the Fan Experience."

"We are thrilled to present our second annual All Access Fest for youth interested in music careers-on and off stage-and pleased to be able to offer the job fair in Orlando for the first time this year," said Nurit Siegel Smith, executive director of Music Forward Foundation. "This unique program offers young people from under-represented communities free resources and networking opportunities to help them navigate a career in music."

Music Forward transforms lives, inspires careers and champions a more inclusive music industry. Focusing on young people ages 12-22 from underserved communities, Music Forward sets the stage for success by providing workshops and showcases to inspire the next generation of music industry leaders and innovators. Learn more at hobmusicforward.org.

