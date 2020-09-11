House Gospel Choir Drop Emotional New Single 'Latch'

The track will feature on their forthcoming debut album RE//CHOIRED, out in October.

House Gospel Choir continue their hot streak with new single 'Latch', their third release in quick succession, out 11th October.



As with previous single releases, 'Latch' sees House Gospel Choir take a classic dance track and reimagine it with the help of the group's soaring gospel vocals. In this case they deliver a sombre, emotion-tinged take on the Disclosure future garage classic, stripping back the dance music elements to let the choir's vocals take centre stage.



"Every song is a conversation and Latch celebrates human connection" HGC founder and creative director Natalie Maddix explains. "This energy exchange has the power to make meaningful change which is what we need now more than ever."



'Latch' follows singles 'Gypsy Woman (Place To Stay)' and the Todd Terry-produced 'My Zulu', which have already clocked up almost 100,000 combined Spotify streams. Prior to this was the double release of 'Most Precious Love' and 'Battle', produced by Grammy winner Alex Metric and UKG legend Wookie respectively, with the former becoming a viral sensation and amassing over half a million global streams to date. All five tracks will feature on RE//CHOIRED, the House Gospel Choir debut album, set for a 2nd October to coincide with Black History Month, with BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Toddla T also on the list of revered artists who produced tracks for the LP.

Bringing together a group of outstanding singers, songwriters, DJs and music makers, House Gospel Choir's live sets create a fusion of the biggest house and gospel tunes that make every performance an unforgettable experience. They burst onto the scene with 'Salvation', a debut single that was crowned BBC Radio 1 'Hottest Record' by Annie Mac , peaking at #1 in the Music Week Cool Cuts Chart and #5 in the Billboard Dance Club Chart. They then kicked off the new decade with single 'Blind Faith', produced by platinum-selling producer Toddla T, a deep, soulful house cut underpinned by the choir's soaring vocals.



If this wasn't enough, House Gospel Choir launched their 'Acapella Series' in March, with appearances from the likes of Barbara Tucker ('Beautiful People'), Vula Malinga (who sang Basement Jaxx's 'Red Alert'), Donae'o and Beverly Knight seeing them double their Instagram followers over the last four months, with the series drawing to a close after 17 episodes.



The House Gospel Choir inject some spiritual, deeply moving energy into 'Latch' with their heart-on-sleeve version.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You