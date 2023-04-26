Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Homeschool (Tom D'Agustino) Shares 'My Only Enemy' Single

The new EP will be released on May 19.

Apr. 26, 2023  

It has been a tumultuous year for Homeschool, the solo project of NYC singer-songwriter Tom D'Agustino (he/they).

As a newcomer to life as an independent artist with unfettered control of the creative process, Homeschool has spent the past year experimenting with music and masculinity, inching closer to what they feel is an "authentic" way of being in the world. As a newcomer to acting, D'Agustino is reveling in the opportunity to explore the worlds of different characters, to "experiment with who I'm able to become," he says

Now, D'Agustino has announced the upcoming release of a long-awaited brand new EP entitled Just Now, due May 19 via all DSPs. As a follow-up to the EP's first two singles, "Bound To Be" and "Loving You To Death," today, they share another new track entitled "My Only Enemy."

Wrote D'Agustino of the new single:

"'My Only Enemy' asks questions about why I am the way I am, and why I act the way I do. It's a self-critical reflection wearing upbeat, dance-pop clothes where I ultimately make a realization about myself and the world. Mainly, no matter who I may blame for things that have happened to me, disappointments, losses, failures - the only real enemy or obstacle between me and an acceptance of myself, is myself.

I am the only one who can truly judge what I am capable of, and I too often judge myself unfairly. It's a reminder that I am worthy of exploring, I am worthy of love, I am worthy of messiness and contradiction, and experimentation. I just need to shake it off and remember that the words I use to describe myself are truly what I can become - for better or worse."

To celebrate the EP on its release day, May 19, Homeschool will play an EP release show at Baby's All Right with fellow NYC rocker and queer/non-binary TikTok champion Libby Larkin. Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 31 HERE.

Photo Credit: Nick D'Agostino

Listen to the new single here:



