Holiday State's New Single FRIDAY FEELIN Release Is Another Reason To Love The Weekend

Quickly gaining momentum, pop-country band of brothers Holiday State have released their debut single "Friday Feelin,'"their first in a series of singles to come in preparation for the release of their debut EP this summer. Produced by Hunter Hayes' band leader, Andy Sheridan, "Friday Feelin'" is a fun, energetic song that has the beach vibes needed to complete any summer playlist. Taste of Country premiered the song calling it "the perfect anthem for rolling down the windows and blaring some fun summertime music as you head out to the beach with friends." The song can be streamed and downloaded here.



"With the warm weather just around the corner we wanted to kick things off with a feel-good summertime vibe song. We're excited to release our EP this summer and get out on the road," said Holiday State.



Since forming the band in 2014, Holiday State has had great success both on and off the stage. After returning from touring nationally with Sammy Adams, the brothers were invited to be guest judges and featured performers at the 'Music Changing Lives' showcase in Riverside, Calif. In Summer 2017, Holiday State was the supporting act for multi-platinum recording artists 'O-Town' at the Gaslamp in Long Beach, Calif. They also collaborated with EDM DJ/Producer Duo 'Cherry Beach' on a remix of their song, "We Smile." Keep up with the brothers - Brandon, Brett, and Bryan DeLaura by following them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting their website at www.holidaystate.com.



About Holiday State

Holiday State is a country/pop music group started in 2014 by brothers Brandon, Brett and Bryan DeLaura from Orange County, CA. Raised in a home that encouraged creativity and provided a constant musical influence, the brothers showed a passion for music at a young age. In 2015, the brothers released their first, self-titled EP. In 2017, after playing various venues for three years in Southern California, they were the supporting act for Sammy Adams on his National "Senioritis Tour", performing throughout the Southeast.They've been featured performers at the 'Music Changing Lives' showcase in Riverside, CA, 'The Social Hour' radio show, 'Mimosas with Michael', 'Voyage LA', landed the favorite song of the week (Afraid of the Dark) on the 'Radio Airplay' blog, 'Ear Poppin', new music playlist placement on streaming platform 'Jango', 'Existing And Occurring' playlist placement featuring up and coming artists on Spotify and were dubbed "The New Kids On the Block to Watch" on the Tune Traffic's "Bangers of the Week" blog. Holiday State was the supporting act for multi-platinum recording artists 'O-Town' at the Gaslamp in Long Beach, CA in 2017, also collaborating with EDM DJ/Producer Duo 'Cherry Beach' on a remix of their song, "We Smile." On October 1 of that year, Brett attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. The group was intensely shaken by the tragedy and an indelible mark was left on all three of them. It was necessary to take time off for Brett to heal, and as a part of the healing process, they sought out to make the most meaningful and purposeful music as possible, both melodically and lyrically. This mission led them to Nashville in early 2018, where they wrote and recorded their second EP with producer Andy Sheridan, founder of 'Charlie Horse Productions' and musical director for artists Hunter Hayes and Ben Rector. Their EP is due out this Summer with subsequent singles released throughout the Spring. Visit www.holidaystate.com for more information.





