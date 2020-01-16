Highway Women Release New Single 'God Made Me Right'

The Highway Women released their `new single "God Made Me Right" on January 10th, 2020. It is featured on Apple Music Hot Tracks, and is available on all digital streaming and download outlets.

Listen below!

The single features Highway Women, Heather Harper, Kristen Kae, Amanda Pruitt & Drew Haley. The Highway Women continue to showcase their passion, mission and talent with a song that delivers a powerful, positive & empowering message for women and girls everywhere.



God Made Me Right dispels the false reality that we all face everyday. We live in a culture that tells us that we must be perfect and flawless to be successful and beautiful. God Made Me Right was written & produced by Justine Blazer who is one of Nashville's rising producers and mix engineers. In a field that is dominated by men Justine is forging a path for herself and is an integral part of the Highway Women Movement. She will be a presenter at this years NAMM show in Anaheim, California. "2020 is The Highway Women's breakout year! I am so ecstatic to work with these powerhouse women and excited to see where they go from here." - Justine Blazer



Highway Women Owner, Jill Pavel said, "To the entire Highway Women family, this is not just another single, this was a labor of love. It is our love song to the girls and women who follow The Highway Women. The media and social media puts an enormous amount of pressure on young girls to look airbrushed, flawless and perfect. Our last single "Stand Up and Fight" was about going after your dream without fear. Our goal with this single is to inspire young women to value themselves and their worth every time they look in the mirror. We are excited for the world to hear and see our vision come to life."



The amazing vocal talents of each band member of the Highway Women is unique and showcases how true beauty, strength, and talent in diversity can come together in beautiful harmony. Highway Woman Drew Haley says, "When we love and accept ourselves we are more loving and accepting of others. This song is about celebrating our differences and what makes us unique and beautiful in every way! I hope every woman and girl out there who hears our song feels empowered."



"I can't think of too many country songs that try to promote self beauty, acceptance and eliminating an ideology of perfection ("homecoming queen?" by Kelsea Ballerini and "Pretty" off Lauren Alaina's sophomore record 'Road Less Travelled' are the only things down a similar road that spring to mind) and the ones that do don't tend to have the same authentic 'country' feel to it like "God Made Me Right" - Think Country

**Stay tuned for the release of the Music Video for "God Made Me Right" !**





