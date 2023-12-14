Hermanos Gutiérrez Expand On 'El Bueno Y El Malo' With New Unreleased Song 'Blood Milk Moon'

Today, Hermanos Gutiérrez — the Zurich-based duo of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez — return with “Blood Milk Moon.” The song represents the group's first new music since 2022's El Bueno Y El Malo, their acclaimed and mythic debut for Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound, hailed by the likes of Rolling Stone, Variety, Consequence, Guitar World and NPR Music who named it one of the Top Latin Albums of the Year.

Spacious and spectral, “Blood Milk Moon” highlights the Swiss-Ecuadorian duo's intricate musical world-building, their guitars creating landscapes haunted by vaqueros and fugitives, lovers and otherworldly figures — all bound by Auerbach's clean, unadorned production.

Written several months after the recording of El Bueno Y El Malo, “Blood Milk Moon” was recorded in Mexico City when the brothers reunited with Auerbach for a celebratory studio session. “We remember having dinner all together on a rooftop in Mexico City, and we were lucky enough to witness a red Blood Moon in the sky that night; it appeared so wholesome and clear,” says Alejandro Gutiérrez.

“Before we went on that trip my brother, Estevan, had a new song idea he was working on, and we all thought about trying to record it in Mexico City. We went into a studio in Condesa, and everybody was feeling the inspiration of that night. Romantic and mystical at the same time, we are honoring the moment of the Moon's appearance in Mexico City's night sky."

Since releasing El Bueno Y El Malo, Hermanos Gutiérrez has captured the imagination of critics, fans, and fellow artists. They've visited NPR's Tiny Desk; shared stages with Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff and others; played Newport Folk, Bonnaroo and Primavera; and earlier this Fall performed at the Americana Honors and Awards where they were nominated for Album of the Year.

For 2024, the brothers have already announced an appearance at Big Ears and their first-ever headlining tour of the southeastern US, with much more in store.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

December 18 - Kaufleuten - Zürich, Switzerland

December 19 - Kaufleuten - Zürich, Switzerland

March 16 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

March 17 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

March 19 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

March 20 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC

March 21 - Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

March 22 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN

March 24 - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY