Herb Alpert Announces New Album 'Wish Upon A Star'

Legendary musician, artist, record label executive and philanthropist Herb Alpert has announced that his new album Wish Upon A Star will be released on September 15.

The 49th studio album from the prolific trumpeter, Wish Upon A Star is filled to the brim with new takes on classic songs from Jerry Reed, Elvis, The Beatles, Cat Stevens, and The Carpenters among others. Produced by Alpert and recorded at his home in Los Angeles, the album continues to serve up the unmistakable trumpet playing of the Tijuana Brass master, who just turned 88 this year.

Wish Upon A Star will be the followup to 2022’s Sunny Side of the Street which reached #7 on the Billboard Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, and 2021’s Catch the Wind which reached #2. Herb's Grammy-winning album and title track Rise, released in 1979, again surged to the top of the 2022 charts, 42 years after it last dominated the airwaves, thanks to the classic soundtrack of the NETFLIX hit film, Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.

Alpert’s extraordinary musicianship has earned him 9 GRAMMY® Awards (the latest from his 2014 album Steppin’ Out), 15 Gold albums, 14 Platinum albums and has sold over 72 million records. Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling the Beatles two to one.

Alpert has a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and was awarded the National Medal of Arts by Barack Obama in 2013. Alpert also has a second career as an abstract expressionist painter and sculptor with group and solo exhibitions around the United States and Europe.

As an industry leader, Alpert’s commitment to artists with personal vision guided A&M Records (with partner Jerry Moss) from a Hollywood garage operation into one of the most successful independent record labels in music history, with stars including Janet Jackson, Quincy Jones, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Carole King, Sheryl Crow, Peter Frampton, The Police and scores of others.

Alpert will be touring this summer and fall with his wife Lani Hall, Grammy-winning vocalist and former lead singer of Brazil 66 with Sergio Mendes, where they’ll be performing an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz, The Beatles, The Tijuana Brass, and Brazil '66 songs. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall tour dates

July 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

July 26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center For The Performing Arts

July 28 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater

July 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall Historic Theater

September 16 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

September 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

September 19 - Minneapolis, MN @Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

September 20 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

September 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

October 14 - Denver, CO @ The Newman Center For The Performing Arts

October 15 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre

October 17 - Boise, ID @ The Egyptian Theatre

October 18 - Portland, OR @Revolution Hall

October 20 - Tacoma, WA @ Venue TBD

October 21 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

Photo credit: Dewey Nicks