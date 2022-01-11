Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hembree Releases New Single 'Close To Me'

The group's new album will be released on February 4.

Jan. 11, 2022  
Kansas City-based Hembree's second album, It's A Dream!, is set for release on February 4 and today they share a new taste of the LP by way of "Close To Me." The track further exemplifies the band's ability to create a hook-driven, funky song.

The band's Isaac Flynn shares: "'Close to Me' is a song that I had written a few years ago that just kept lingering in my mind. After finishing all the demos for what became, It's a Dream!, I felt like the record needed a lift and a bit more optimism, so the band and I opened this song up again. It's a love song through and through with a narrative based in companionship. It's about devotion to whoever is down to pull you out of the dark, and get you through the strange times and all of life's struggles - that could be a partner, friend or even your dog. This one's for the ride or dies"

Hembree have previously shared the album's title track, the vibrant "Reach Out," and the funked-up "Operators." It's a Dream! finds the quintet pushing their established sound-first glimpsed on 2019's excellent debut House on Fire-to new, colorful zeniths.

Possessing a funky looseness and hip-shaking approach that perfectly pairs with Isaac Flynn's emotionally kaleidoscopic lyrics, It's a Dream! is a record about getting freaky even while you're freaking out. It's a beyond relatable sentiment couched in music that burrows its way into your mind and stays there.

It's a Dream! Finds the band looking inwards and refining their own sonic approaches while embracing a newfound maturity. The album represents new levels of sonic immersion for Hembree as an artistic entity-practically a window into their creative minds, really, as they explore and incorporate new textures into their rapidly-expanding worldview.

"This album is a fully-realized vision for the band," Flynn explains before offering his own vision of the band's future: "I want this record to lift people up, and for the music to be a positive experience in their own lives." Recording took place in Burbank, CA and the band enlisted co-producer e.hillman and engineers Chris Kaysch and Jasmine Chen to help them complete It's a Dream!

Listen to the new single here:


From This Author Michael Major