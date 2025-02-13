Heart Attack Man Shares Two Tracks From New Album 'Joyride The Pale Horse'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising punk band Heart Attack Man has announced their 4th full length album Joyride The Pale Horse, set to be released on April 25, 2025. Along with the news comes two brand new tracks. Fans can listen to “Laughing Without Smiling” and “Spit” now below.

Shares front man Eric Egan: “With every song of ours that comes to life, I have a thought in the back of my mind that it could be the last good song we ever write. At the same time, in many ways it feels like we’re just getting started and have only just begun to tell our story. This album is the intersection of pessimism and optimism; firmly between life and death.”

Heart Attack Man will be on the road this spring, touring Australia ahead of their appearances at Slam Dunk Music Festival in the UK. Stay tuned for more tour dates to be announced at www.heartattackman.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/8 – North Perth, AUS @ Rosemount Hotel

5/9 – Thornbury, AUS @ The Croxton Bandroom

5/10 – Adelaide, AUS @ Jive

5/15 – Newcastle, AUS @ King Street Hotel

5/16 – Camperdown, AUS @ Manning Bar

5/17 – Brisbane, AUS @ The Triffid

5/24 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival – South

5/25 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival - North

About Heart Attack Man

Exploring our existential fate, Heart Attack Man ponder not just death, but life in between the crunch of palm-muted pop-punk guitar chords and snappy hooks you just can’t shake. As such, the Cleveland, OH trio—Eric Egan [vocals, guitar], Adam Paduch [drums], and Ty Sickels [guitar]—stare down fate with an ear-to-ear smile on their fourth full-length LP, Joyride the Pale Horse [Many Hats Distribution].

Since emerging in 2014, Heart Attack Man have consistently sharpened their signature style to knife-point precision with clever lyrics as incisive as their airtight songcraft. This sound naturally progressed across Acid Rain EP, The Manson Family, Fake Blood, Thoughts & Prayerz EP, and Freak of Nature. Of the latter, Cleveland Magazine urged, “expect to find the high-energy, simmering pop-punk stylings that the band has established in the past few years — just, with more input and new flair.” Brooklyn Vegan christened them “a rare band who feel catchy enough for arenas and punk enough for basements all at once,” and OnesToWatch applauded their “enigmatic instrumentation and cutting lyrics.” Along the way, ceaseless touring shored up a devout audience behind them, and they amassed millions of streams.

In 2024, the guys opted to reunite with producer Brett Romnes at The Barbershop studio in New Jersey. Musically, they nodded to inspirations as diverse as Hum and Failure as well as Type O Negative, Quicksand, and Unwritten Law. Pushing boundaries, they incorporated different time signatures and coated the soundscape with a thick dose of nineties fuzz.

The group’s mastery of dynamics shines on the single “Laughing Without Smiling.” Creaky acoustic guitar slips into the undertow of a power chord-driven chorus, “And I see you going through the motions of your life and it looks a lot like laughing without smiling.”

The trudging stomp of “Spit” opens with a self-effacing request, “Kill me and replace me with a hologram. No one will ever know the difference, much less even give a damn.” Eric’s scream takes hold on the hook, “The world you’re living in will soon be faded into memory. Spit in the face of humanity,” dissolving into an uneasy guitar lead.

“It gets into A.I.,” he reveals. “What does A.I. mean for the creative process? Is it the end of human creativity? ‘Spit’ is a tongue-in-cheek sarcastic confrontation. I don’t like the idea of everyone relying on robots more and more. It’s my snarky pushback.”

The alternately rumbling and swaggering groove of “The Gallows” mirrors the s-eating grin of Eric’s delivery, “Happy graduation from the gallows! You made it.”

The trip concludes with the title track. His sunny refrain belies the heavy subject matter as a morbidly sweet refrain shines, “Joyride the pale horse, I’ve got a secret handshake with Elvis.”

“It encapsulates the album,” Eric remarks. “In a way, it’s the most abstract tune. ‘Joyriding the pale horse’ sounds biblical. I’m making all of these different allusions to death, but I’m not referencing it outright.”

In the end, Heart Attack Man sound as alive as ever. “When it comes to this band, it feels like everything we’ve done prepared us for this moment,” he leaves off. “We know what we want to do and who we are. We don’t want to know what life looks like without playing music.”

Photo Credit: Sam Skapin

Comments