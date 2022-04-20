Haunted Summer Release New Single 'Camera'

Los Angeles-based, dream pop band Haunted Summer's new album Whole arrives June 21 via LaunchLeft (pre-order). Today, the band is previewing a new single from the album along with a music video. The video for "Camera," which was directed by Callie Bloem and Chris Ewing, debuted today at Flaunt and can also be shared at YouTube.

"Camera" was written at a friend's house when the band was on tour. Haunted Summer's John Seasons recalls, "They were going through a breakup and had cameras laying around the house. The song is about an emotion or memory being immortalized by a photo that you could revisit whenever you like."

On working with Haunted Summer video directors Callie Bloem and Chris Ewing say:

For the 'Camera' video, we took inspiration from the classic Xeroxed feel of punk gig posters and zines to create something that felt hand-made and D.I.Y. and hopefully as unique as the song itself.

After filming Haunted Summer performing 'Camera,' we converted the edited video into a 12 FPS sequence and printed out every single frame. We then hand-animated the resulting 2,532 frames over two months, draining 30 highlighters and killing one printer in the process. The result straddles the worlds of live action and stop-motion without being entirely one or the other.

Haunted Summer also announced a West Coast tour in support of Whole. The upcoming tour will include shows in June supporting The Warlocks in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Last month the band released the official video for "The Tree" which followed the band's dreamy, yet moody cover of "You Put My Love Out the Door," a heartbreaking Daniel Johnston pop ballad which debuted on Valentine's Day. The stirring, heart-on-your-sleeve track offered the first taste of ethereal wave of folk, psychedelic rock, and dream pop heard on the band's upcoming LP. Both singles are available on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

Haunted Summer mixes Los Angeles-trademark harmonious psych-rock with decadent stream of acoustic dream pop. The husband-and-wife duo Bridgette Eliza Moody and John Seasons create rapturously organic tracks from the truth of the heart. On the song sorcerers' forthcoming third LP, Whole, that cosmic sonic potion has never been more potent.

With aid from Grammy winning producer Be Hussey, Whole unveils a fresh chillness and lightness that breaks the pair's songwriting into a new realm of palatability. It is as peaceful as the quaintest dwelling, yet harmonically challenging and interesting in the abstract. The tones on Whole tips its hat to well-crafted West Coast AM pop classics, as well as the resonant sounds of legendary Topanga acts like Spirit, Linda Perhacs, America and Simon & Garfunkel. Of course, some Brian Wilson-inspired percussion and arrangements seamlessly creep in-and-out of the LP. The end result is a pantheon of pure aesthetic melancholy, meant to harmonize the chaos.

Lyrically, Whole was inspired by friends and fans the band had met while touring, and also by growth and loss. The album is a concept of reaching one's full capacity through pain, loss and love - something that became even more relevant in the current climate we find ourselves in.

Watch the new music video here:

Haunted Summer Tour Dates

June 16 - Monterey, CA @ Pierce Ranch Vineyards

June 17 - Redding, CA @ The Dip

June 18 - Eugene @ Sam Bonds Garage

June 19 - Salem OR @ Infinity Room

June 21 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

June 22 - Portland, OR Mississippi Studios *

June 24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

June 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room *

July 1 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge

* with The Warlocks