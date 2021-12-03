Hastings Releases Self-Titled Debut EP

Rising Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and producer Hastings has released his self-titled debut, Hastings EP. It is available now on all streaming platforms. The six track collection is highlighted by Hastings's brand new single "Blank Me," which was released earlier this week and is available now alongside an official lyric video.

"I always knew what I wanted to do, but I didn't know how to get there," Hastings shares. "I've found my way with this music though. I know what my sound is and who I am. At the end of the day, I'm a kid who has no idea what he's doing, but he's doing what he loves. Honestly, I'm going to throw a period on that and let the songs do the rest of the talking."

Hastings began rolling out the EP with the August release of his first-ever single "Heart's Not In It". The track arrived to immediate critical praise, with Billboard applauding, "'Heart's Not In It' shows off his easy, immediate melodicism... the interplay between a looped guitar riff and thwacking synths explodes into a glorious pop sing-along." Teen Vogue praised the "funky, guitar-based track" in their Best New Music list, while The Honey Pop proclaimed, "We have a feeling you're going to be hearing his name for a long time." In October, he returned with "Chapstick," which has already amassed nearly half-a-million total streams and was championed by Sweety High for its "irresistible chorus."

In September, Hastings made his live debut, supporting The Band CAMINO at New York City's Bowery Ballroom. The Band CAMINO also welcomed Hastings onstage to perform "Roses", which he co-wrote, at their recent headline show at Nashville, TN's famed Ryman Auditorium. Watch HERE.

Next up, Hastings will hit the road supporting The Band CAMINO alongside special guest flor in spring of 2022. The five-week tour kicks off in Louisville, KY at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on March 23, making stops at The Novo in Los Angeles and New York City's Terminal 5 before concluding in Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall on April 30. The full confirmed itinerary is below.

Listen to the new EP here:

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine