Harriet Chung Releases New Single 'Old Montreal'

A wistful pop ballad with a subtle jazz feel, Harriet Chung's latest single "Old Montreal" relates a timeless situation to a history-rich locale, love lost in a romantic city. Offering a different local vibe from her earlier single "Vancouver," "Old Montreal" is introspective, just this side of sad, questioning a star-crossed relationship gently, without bitterness or anger:

Maybe your flight began to depart

As I strolled along Clock Tower Beach

You're off to break another heart

In some distant land so far out of reach.

Against the sympatico backing of her band, Chung's performance is easily accessible as the places scattered through her lyrics plant themselves in the listener's imagination. You can see her pondering the breakup while walking the old city's cobbled streets, tracing the path not taken.

Singer, actress, and dancer/choreographer Harriet Chung was born in Hong Kong, but currently makes Toronto her home. Praised for her performances in productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Golden Lotus (a role she originated), she has also worked with students across the globe with her school. Harriet Chung Performing Arts.

"Old Montreal" is available now, and Chung's debut album is scheduled for early 2023. Listen to the new single here: