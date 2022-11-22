Harriet Chung Releases New Single 'Old Montreal'
“Old Montreal” is available now, and Chung’s debut album is scheduled for early 2023.
A wistful pop ballad with a subtle jazz feel, Harriet Chung's latest single "Old Montreal" relates a timeless situation to a history-rich locale, love lost in a romantic city. Offering a different local vibe from her earlier single "Vancouver," "Old Montreal" is introspective, just this side of sad, questioning a star-crossed relationship gently, without bitterness or anger:
Maybe your flight began to depart
As I strolled along Clock Tower Beach
You're off to break another heart
In some distant land so far out of reach.
Against the sympatico backing of her band, Chung's performance is easily accessible as the places scattered through her lyrics plant themselves in the listener's imagination. You can see her pondering the breakup while walking the old city's cobbled streets, tracing the path not taken.
Singer, actress, and dancer/choreographer Harriet Chung was born in Hong Kong, but currently makes Toronto her home. Praised for her performances in productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Golden Lotus (a role she originated), she has also worked with students across the globe with her school. Harriet Chung Performing Arts.
"Old Montreal" is available now, and Chung's debut album is scheduled for early 2023. Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 22, 2022
In its second week, Falling For Christmas topped the English Films List with 37.85M hours viewed. Starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, the holiday rom-com was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkely and an adorable pig took fans on a magical adventure into a world of dreams with Slumberland.
P1Harmony's to Release Next Mini Album Next Week
November 22, 2022
The second offering from the band’s Harmony series, and 6-song tracklist, also arrives with a string of teasers showcasing P1Harmony’s next single “Back Down,” which the band also leaked that they will also perform during their US television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 29th on NBC.
VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts Trailer for New Episodes of THE MIGHTY ONES
November 22, 2022
Created and and executive produced by Sunil Hall (“Gravity Falls”) and Lynne Naylor (“Samurai Jack”) and featuring the creative team behind some of the most influential animated series of the last two decades (”The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Powerpuff Girls”), watch the adventures unfold in the vide trailer below!
Exclusive: Amanda Seales Appears on YARA SHAHIDI'S DAY OFF
November 22, 2022
Saddle up and go for a ride with Actress Amanda Seales in a new episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off! In the new episode, Amanda opens up about animal advocacy, black futurism, and purpose-driven living. Watch an exclusive video clip from the upcoming episode now!
Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope & More Nominated For Independent Spirit Awards
November 22, 2022
Brian d'Arcy James, Jeremy Pope, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Rylance, Andrea Riseborough, and more have been nominated for Independent Spirit Awards. The new list of nominees marks the first year that the acting categories have been gender neutral. Check out the full list of nominations now!