Hanne Mjøen Shares 'Hell With You' Single

Celebrated songstress Hanne Mjøen has released her latest single 'Hell With You' on the 23rd of April via Physical Presents. The songstress has previously worked with well-known artists such as Matisse & Sadko, Deepend and Astrid S and helped write R3HAB's legendary single, 'You Could Be'. As a result, she has received support from well-known publications such as PAPER Magazine, Billboard, Refinery 29, Pop Sugar, Pop Matters, The Fader, Teen Vog Your EDM, and Magnetic Magazine to name a few as well as airplay from BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac. In total, the singer has collected over 37 million streams on Spotify and Youtube with features on well-known channels such as MrSuicideSheep, 7clouds, SuperbLyrics, Taz Network and The Vibe Guide to boot.

The Norwegian artist celebrated great success with her single 'Sounds Good To Me' which garnered nearly 15 million plays on Spotify alone. However, it was after this hit single that she turned away from the "mainstream" section of the industry and began to focus on artists such Robyn, Flume and Lorde who inspired her to try something different. Staying grounded while also finding a way to celebrate her femininity, Hanne Mjøen's unique style can be compared to the likes of MØ, Sigrid and Dua Lipa. Hanne Mjøen is from the small town of Oppdal however she lived in Oslo for 6 years before "returning to her roots" and moving to the town of Trondheim.

Rejecting society's expectations of a "good girl", Hanne Mjøen explores her beautifully flawed human side: the one which knows their actions are wrong and does them anyway. 'Hell With You' explores the temptation of safety in a bad relationship with shimmering electro-pop touches and fantastical lyrics. Who needs perfection when 'Hell With You' makes imperfection and bad choices sound so tempting?

Hanne Mjøen tells us about her thoughts behind the song: "I created 'Hell With You' to describe falling out of love while being in a relationship. You want to leave knowing this isn't "it" for you, but you're scared of being alone, and not ready to give it up. I think we've all been there, knowing it's wrong and unfair to the other person, you still want to live the lie a little longer. You end up liking how it looks even when it's hopeless, and not knowing what to do, because you don't even know if you'll be able to fall in love again."



