Halsey Sets 'Back To Badlands' 2025-2026 International Tour

Diamond-certified and GRAMMY®Award-nominated artist Halsey continues the celebration for the 10th anniversary of her triple platinum certified full-length debut album, BADLANDS, with the announcement of her Back to Badlands Tour.

The Live Nation-promoted tour will kick off with a special show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14 and continue across the US with stops in Boston, Chicago, and New York before traveling abroad to Europe, the UK, and Australia. See below for the full tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, September 2nd. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, September 5th at 10AM local time here.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a general admission ticket or premium seated ticket and a Roadtrip to the Badlands VIP gift box including items handpicked by Halsey. For more information, visit here.

Since the release of BADLANDS on August 28, 2015, the album has sold over 3 million albums-adjusted in the US, and has accumulated over 9 billion on-demand streams worldwide. It is one of the only albums in music history to have every song RIAA certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum, as well as multiple certifications in other countries, including the UK and Australia.

Back To Badlands Tour Dates:

Tuesday, October 14. Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever

Wednesday, October 22 Mexico City, MX Pabellón Oeste

Friday, October 24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Sunday, October 26 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, October 29 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sunday, November 2 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tuesday, November 4 Washington DC The Anthem

Thursday, November 6 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Saturday, November 8 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Wednesday, November 12 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Friday, January 9 Toronto, ON History

Tuesday, January 13 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Saturday, January 17 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Thursday, January 22 Amsterdam, NL AFAS LIVE

Friday, January 23 Berlin, DE Velodrom

Saturday, January 24 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Monday, January 26 Paris, FR L’Olympia

Thursday, January 29 Manchester, UK Aviva Studios

Tuesday, February 3 London, UK 02 Academy Brixton

Friday, February 13 Sydney, AU The Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday, February 17 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

Thursday, February 19 Melbourne, AU Festival Hall