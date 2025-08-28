Halsey Sets 'Back To Badlands' 2025-2026 International Tour

The tour will kick off with a special show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14 and continue across the US with stops in Boston, Chicago, and more.
Diamond-certified and GRAMMY®Award-nominated artist Halsey continues the celebration for the 10th anniversary of her triple platinum certified full-length debut album, BADLANDS, with the announcement of her Back to Badlands Tour.
The Live Nation-promoted tour will kick off with a special show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14 and continue across the US with stops in Boston, Chicago, and New York before traveling abroad to Europe, the UK, and Australia. See below for the full tour dates.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, September 2nd. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, September 5th at 10AM local time here.
The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a general admission ticket or premium seated ticket and a Roadtrip to the Badlands VIP gift box including items handpicked by Halsey. For more information, visit here.
Since the release of BADLANDS on August 28, 2015, the album has sold over 3 million albums-adjusted in the US, and has accumulated over 9 billion on-demand streams worldwide. It is one of the only albums in music history to have every song RIAA certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum, as well as multiple certifications in other countries, including the UK and Australia.
Tuesday, October 14. Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever
Wednesday, October 22 Mexico City, MX Pabellón Oeste
Friday, October 24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Sunday, October 26 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
Wednesday, October 29 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sunday, November 2 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tuesday, November 4 Washington DC The Anthem
Thursday, November 6 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Saturday, November 8 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wednesday, November 12 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)
Friday, January 9 Toronto, ON History
Tuesday, January 13 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
Saturday, January 17 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Thursday, January 22 Amsterdam, NL AFAS LIVE
Friday, January 23 Berlin, DE Velodrom
Saturday, January 24 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Monday, January 26 Paris, FR L’Olympia
Thursday, January 29 Manchester, UK Aviva Studios
Tuesday, February 3 London, UK 02 Academy Brixton
Friday, February 13 Sydney, AU The Hordern Pavilion
Tuesday, February 17 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
Thursday, February 19 Melbourne, AU Festival Hall
