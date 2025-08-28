 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home Anchorage For You Chat Register Games Grosses

Halsey Sets 'Back To Badlands' 2025-2026 International Tour

The tour will kick off with a special show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14 and continue across the US with stops in Boston, Chicago, and more.

By: Aug. 28, 2025
Halsey Sets 'Back To Badlands' 2025-2026 International Tour Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Diamond-certified and GRAMMY®Award-nominated artist Halsey continues the celebration for the 10th anniversary of her triple platinum certified full-length debut album, BADLANDS, with the announcement of her Back to Badlands Tour.

The Live Nation-promoted tour will kick off with a special show at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14 and continue across the US with stops in Boston, Chicago, and New York before traveling abroad to Europe, the UK, and Australia. See below for the full tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, September 2nd. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, September 5th at 10AM local time here.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a general admission ticket or premium seated ticket and a Roadtrip to the Badlands VIP gift box including items handpicked by Halsey. For more information, visit here.

Since the release of BADLANDS on August 28, 2015, the album has sold over 3 million albums-adjusted in the US, and has accumulated over 9 billion on-demand streams worldwide. It is one of the only albums in music history to have every song RIAA certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum, as well as multiple certifications in other countries, including the UK and Australia.

Back To Badlands Tour Dates:

Tuesday, October 14.                  Los Angeles, CA                Hollywood Forever 

Wednesday, October 22              Mexico City, MX                 Pabellón Oeste 

Friday, October 24                       Dallas, TX                          South Side Ballroom 

Sunday, October 26                     Atlanta, GA                        Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, October 29              Philadelphia, PA                The Fillmore Philadelphia 

Sunday, November 2                   Boston, MA                       MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tuesday, November 4                 Washington DC                 The Anthem 

Thursday, November 6                Minneapolis, MN               The Armory

Saturday, November 8                Chicago, IL                       Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 

Wednesday, November 12         Denver, CO                       Fillmore Auditorium (Denver)

Friday, January 9                        Toronto, ON                      History 

Tuesday, January 13                  New York, NY                    Hammerstein Ballroom 

Saturday, January 17                  Detroit, MI                         The Fillmore Detroit 

Thursday, January 22                  Amsterdam, NL                AFAS LIVE 

Friday, January 23                       Berlin, DE                        Velodrom 

Saturday, January 24                   Dusseldorf, DE                Mitsubishi Electric Halle 

Monday, January 26                     Paris, FR                         L’Olympia 

Thursday, January 29                   Manchester, UK              Aviva Studios 

Tuesday, February 3                    London, UK                     02 Academy Brixton

Friday, February 13                     Sydney, AU                      The Hordern Pavilion 

Tuesday, February 17                 Brisbane, AU                    Riverstage

Thursday, February 19               Melbourne, AU                  Festival Hall


Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos