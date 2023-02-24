Hailey Kilgore Releases New Single 'Some Love Song'

GRAMMY® and Tony award nominated artist Hailey Kilgore unveils her brand-new single "Some Love Song". It follows previously released powerhouse tracks "Hold Me", "Worth it", and "Miss U", all of which will be included on Kilgore's forthcoming EP Desire and Devotion set for release on March 17th.

Desire and Devotion is flushed with nostalgic R&B and pop melodies and armed with vocal capabilities that have garnered Kilgore comparisons to the likes of Whitney Houston, Aailyah, and Alicia Keys. The EP is spearheaded by Kilgore and world-renowned producer, Adam Blackstone (Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson). Kilgore is stepping into a new passion, music, after years of building anticipation and garnering worldwide attention with her voice.

Hailey Kilgore is an American singer, dancer, and actress who has been praised by tastemakers such as Interview Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair and more.

Best known for her Tony and GRAMMY®-nominated turn as Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Hailey has since gone on to star in multiple films including the critically acclaimed RESPECT opposite Jennifer Hudson and the forthcoming feature CINNAMON in which Hailey stars in the eponymous role.

On the TV front, Hailey currently stars as Jukebox in Starz's POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN and has had multiple memorable arcs on Steven Spielberg's AMAZING STORIES on Appleand NBC's THE VILLAGE.

Listen to the new single here: