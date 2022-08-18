Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HOLNE Releases New Single 'November Sky'

Aug. 18, 2022  

Alternative indie/pop artist HOLNE from Devon recently dropped his highly-anticipated debut single "November Sky"!

Tinged with an 80's edge, the track shimmers bright, building a buzz across his networks that has seen his single soar in success.

HOLNE is an alternative indie/pop artist from Devon, UK. Drawing on influences from the likes of Lauv, The 1975 and John Mayer. HOLNE, F.K.A Richard James, creates lyrically honest and undeniably catchy music, setting him apart from the rest.

His debut single "November Sky'' resembles strong conversational themes. In HOLNE's words, "November Sky is an inner-conversation of regrets, assumptions and a longing to rekindle a past relationship." Tinged with an 80's edge, the track shimmers with symbolic synthesisers, harmonious vocals and a toe-tapping, catchy rhythm, all uniting to effortlessly create an indie-pop anthem that is sure to be the soundtrack of your summer.

The songwriter shares, "I wrote the beginnings of this whilst on an evening dog walk watching a November sky. Letting go of a perfect day and losing it to the night. That was the inspo behind the chorus!". Giving audiences a glimpse into the mind of the songwriter, HOLNE admits, "I'd say a lot of my songs are lyrically inner-thoughts that hopefully people can relate to and resonate with."

For a debut release, HOLNE is already building a buzz across his networks, forecasting an exciting year for the British singer/songwriter.

Listen to the new single here:




