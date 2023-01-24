Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HELLO MARY Announce 2023 Tour Dates

HELLO MARY Announce 2023 Tour Dates

On March 3 Brooklyn-based Hello Mary will release of their debut self-titled debut album via Frenchkiss Records.

Jan. 24, 2023  

On March 3 Brooklyn-based Hello Mary will release of their debut self-titled debut album via Frenchkiss Records.

The band have now announced their first tour in support of the LP. The dates kick off on March 23 in Hamden, CT and conclude in Providence, RI on April 6. They will play a record-release party at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 24. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Hello Mary is Helena Straight (guitar, vox), Mikaela Oppenheimer (bass), and Stella Wave (drums, vox). They have teased the forthcoming album with a string of singles that include they psychadelic "Spiral," last summer's earwormy "Rabbit," and the previously released "Sink In," "Stinge," and "Looking Right Into the Sun'' which features the band's trademark harmonies and their ability to meld elements of 90s shoegaze with indie rock and grunge into something that is all their own.

"Still in their late teens and early 20s, the Brooklyn-raised women of Hello Mary evoke the sound and attitude of classic '90s-era alternative and indie rock - though with a uniquely contemporary, and sometimes challenging, approach to songwriting. Their upcoming self-titled debut is the stuff breakout LPs are made of." TIDAL "Rising Artists of 2023"

"The string of singles from their upcoming LP skew more reverb-drenched and psychedelic, with 'Looking Right into the Sun' and 'Spiral"'serving as intriguing indicators of a more kaleidoscopic Hello Mary." Nylon "14 New Musicians & Bands To Know In 2023"

Hello Mary tour dates

3/23 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT - tickets

3/24 - Elsewhere Zone One - Brooklyn, NY - tickets

3/25 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC - tickets

4/5 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA* - tickets

4/6 - Columbus Theatre - Providence, RI* - tickets

*Denotes Dates with Deerhoof

Photo by Nolan Zangas



Fake Names Release New Single Expendable Photo
Fake Names Release New Single 'Expendable'
Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.)
Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) Share New Track November Photo
Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) Share New Track 'November'
Listen to the dubbed-out electronics and frequency-scanning synths of “November” and watch its accompanying video below. The new album is a set of eight improvised modular electronic music instrument pieces recorded at the duo’s respective home studios following the release of their debut, Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 1 (2021).
Morgan Wade Announces UK & Ireland Acoustic Headline Tour Photo
Morgan Wade Announces UK & Ireland Acoustic Headline Tour
Kicking off early May in the US, the tour will hit the UK and Ireland for five-dates starting May 16th at Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket and finishing at Whelan’s, Dublin on May 24th. Morgan will also play the inaugural Highways Festival at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 20th.
Cosmic Kitten Announce LP & Share New Single All the World Photo
Cosmic Kitten Announce LP & Share New Single 'All the World'
Hailing from Long Beach, CA, the alternative rock trio Cosmic Kitten demand to be heard. Laugh of a Lifetime, their ferocious and biting forthcoming album. The song follows on the heels of the LP’s lead single, “Some Fascination.” Laugh of a Lifetime was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana).

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share