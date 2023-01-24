HELLO MARY Announce 2023 Tour Dates

On March 3 Brooklyn-based Hello Mary will release of their debut self-titled debut album via Frenchkiss Records.

The band have now announced their first tour in support of the LP. The dates kick off on March 23 in Hamden, CT and conclude in Providence, RI on April 6. They will play a record-release party at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on March 24. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Hello Mary is Helena Straight (guitar, vox), Mikaela Oppenheimer (bass), and Stella Wave (drums, vox). They have teased the forthcoming album with a string of singles that include they psychadelic "Spiral," last summer's earwormy "Rabbit," and the previously released "Sink In," "Stinge," and "Looking Right Into the Sun'' which features the band's trademark harmonies and their ability to meld elements of 90s shoegaze with indie rock and grunge into something that is all their own.

"Still in their late teens and early 20s, the Brooklyn-raised women of Hello Mary evoke the sound and attitude of classic '90s-era alternative and indie rock - though with a uniquely contemporary, and sometimes challenging, approach to songwriting. Their upcoming self-titled debut is the stuff breakout LPs are made of." TIDAL "Rising Artists of 2023"

"The string of singles from their upcoming LP skew more reverb-drenched and psychedelic, with 'Looking Right into the Sun' and 'Spiral"'serving as intriguing indicators of a more kaleidoscopic Hello Mary." Nylon "14 New Musicians & Bands To Know In 2023"

Hello Mary tour dates

3/23 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT - tickets

3/24 - Elsewhere Zone One - Brooklyn, NY - tickets

3/25 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC - tickets

4/5 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA* - tickets

4/6 - Columbus Theatre - Providence, RI* - tickets

*Denotes Dates with Deerhoof

Photo by Nolan Zangas