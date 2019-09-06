Guns N' Roses Reveal Special Guests for 'Not In This Lifetime Tour'

Today internationally revered rock band Guns N' Roses announced the special guests appearing on their enduring and monumental Not In This Lifetime Tour, revving back up on September 25th. Bishop Gunn, Blackberry Smoke, Dirty Honey, Shooter Jennings, and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will open for GNR on select dates throughout the fall run.

The legendary group returns to the U.S. later this month - their first time touring the United States in 2019. This includes two nights at Las Vegas' legendary Colosseum at Caesars Palace, their most intimate venue since the 2017 performance at The Apollo Theater. GNR will also make highly anticipated stops at major festivals, along with two goliath Mexico dates at stadiums in Guadalajara and Tijuana. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

In conjunction with the announcement, GNR has released a video featuring Not In This Lifetime special guests alongside some of the incredible names appearing prior to GNR on their festival dates including Ice Cube, The Raconteurs, Deftones, and Brandi Carlile. The band will play at Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, Exit 111 Festival, and Voodoo Festival.

Watch video below!

Guns N' Roses fans rejoiced when Axl, Slash, and Duff reunited for the Not In This Lifetime Tour back in 2016. Since their unbelievable return, the rock icons have performed 150+ shows for over 5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. Last year the band made history by performing in Hawaii for the first time ever at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium. They have dominated 14 stadiums and held five summer festival headlining slots around the world as part of the monumental run. The European dates in 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 750,000 fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the tour has become one of the highest grossing and most successful outings of all time.

NOT IN THIS LIFETIME TOUR DATES:

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Shooter Jennings

Saturday, September 28, 2019 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival Ice Cube*

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Jacksonville, FLVyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Shooter Jennings

Friday, October 4, 2019 Austin, TX Austin City Limits The Raconteurs*

Monday, October 7, 2019 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena Bishop Gunn

Friday, October 11, 2019 Austin, TXAustin City Limits The Raconteurs*

Sunday, October 13, 2019 Manchester, TN Exit 111 Festival Deftones*

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Blackberry Smoke

Friday, October 18, 2019 Guadalajara, MX Estadio Jalisco

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Tijuana, MX Estadio Caliente

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Friday, October 25, 2019 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Festival Brandi Carlile*

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Friday, November 1, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Dirty Honey

Saturday, November 2, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Dirty Honey

* Festival Play with artist performing directly prior to Guns N' Roses





