Guccihighwaters Releases Major Label Debut Singles 'Crash My Car' & 'Devil on My Shoulder'

Genre-defying artist, producer, and songwriter guccihighwaters has announced his signing to Public Consumption in partnership with Elektra Music Group. To celebrate the announcement, he shared two brand new singles entitled "Crash My Car" and "Devil On My Shoulder." Both tracks are available to stream and download beginning today. Watch a Brent Campanelli-directed official music video for "Crash My Car" below.

"It's definitely a new era," guccihighwaters shares. "I wanted the vocals, lyrics, and production to be better. I approached the music from a different perspective altogether. I really tried to push boundaries. It's my graduation."

"Crash My Car" evinces his natural progression, preserving the unbridled emotion he's known for and enhancing his signature style with a cinematic synth-driven sheen, while "Devil On My Shoulder" enraptures with its laid back groove. Both tracks will appear on guccihighwaters' forthcoming EP, expected this spring.

Last year, guccihighwaters reached critical mass with the release of his album, joke's on you. Arriving to widespread acclaim, KERRANG! promised, "Whatever genre you label the tunes, the music of guccihighwaters doesn't joke around when it comes to conveying emotion in its rawest form." Alt Press lauded the "accomplished artist poised to be a star," while Ones To Watch proclaimed, "the sounds from singer/producer Morgan Murphy are as raw as it gets." Billboard applauded standout single "rock bottom" [feat. nothing,nowhere.] as "the highlight of guccihighwaters' joke's on you album," and NME praised the track as "an introspective blend of alt-rock and dark hip-hop flourishes - a marked progression from the online emo scene."

Next week, guccihighwaters will hit the road in North America supporting nothing,nowhere.. The 25-city trek kicks off on April 21 in Asbury Park, NJ at The Stone Pony, crisscrosses the country, and concludes on May 27 in New York, NY at Irving Plaza. The bill also includes Poorstacy, carolesdaughter, and Snarls. This fall, guccihighwaters will support nothing,nowhere. on tour in Europe. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below.

Listen to the new singles here:

Watch the new "Drive My Car" music video here:

guccihighwaters North American Tour Dates

April 21, 2022 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

April 22, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

April 23, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

April 24, 2022 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 26, 2022 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

April 28, 2022 - Miami, FL - Gramps

April 29, 2022 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

April 30, 2022 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club*

May 02, 2022 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 03, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

May 05, 2022 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace

May 06, 2022 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

May 07, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

May 08, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

May 11, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

May 13, 2022 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

May 14, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

May 15, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand Room @ The Complex

May 17, 2022 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

May 19, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

May 20, 2022 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

May 21, 2022 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

May 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

May 24, 2022 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

May 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 27, 2022 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

guccihighwaters European Tour Dates

November 26, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

November 27, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

November 28, 2022 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

November 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

December 01, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

December 02, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

December 03, 2022 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

December 05, 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna

December 06, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

December 07, 2022 - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle

December 09, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Magnolia

December 10, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Exil Club

December 11, 2022 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

December 12, 2022 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

December 14, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Nazca

December 15, 2022 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala La Nau