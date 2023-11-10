Greta Van Fleet Nominated For Best Rock Album For 'Starcatcher' At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Greta Van Fleet are nominated for Best Rock Album for Starcatcher at the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards. The band took home their first GRAMMY in 2019, winning Best Rock Album for their EP From The Fires and have been nominated for four GRAMMYs overall.

Recently, the GRAMMY-winning rock band announced the extension of their Starcatcher World Tour with the addition of 12 new dates throughout the U.S. next year. The 2024 leg kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee (full dates below).

The Starcatcher World Tour supports the band's critically acclaimed album Starcatcher, which was released July 21 via Lava/Republic Records and debuted at #1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Rock/Alternative Albums Charts. Tickets for all dates are on sale now HERE.

Greta Van Fleet recently wrapped up a series of North America dates, including sold out arena headline shows and festival performances. The Starcatcher World Tour will soon embark on its European run, kicking off November 6th in Hamburg, Germany, with stops in Paris, London, Barcelona, Lisbon and more. The band has sold over one million tickets worldwide.

The group's most recent studio album Starcatcher is out now on Lava/Republic Records. Stream/purchase the record HERE. Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka states, “Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape.

A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem.”

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

STARCATCHER WORLD TOUR REMAINING 2023 DATES:

November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National^

November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley^

November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena^

November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena^

November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro^

November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum+

November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith+

November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena+

December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club+

December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center+

December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno+

^with Mt. Joy

+with Black Honey

STARCATCHER WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES - JUST ANNOUNCED:

April 27—St. Louis, MO— Chaifetz Arena#

April 29—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena#

May 01—Rogers, AR—Walmart Amp#

May 02—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center#

May 06—Austin, TX—Moody Center#

May 08—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater#

May 12—North Charleston, SC—N. Charleston Coliseum#

May 14—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena#

May 16—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center#

May 18—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena#

May 19—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena#

Tue May 21—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum#

#with Geese