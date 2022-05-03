Greta Van Fleet Announce The Amazons & Marcus King as Special Guests on Upcoming Tour
Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have announced that British rock band The Amazons and US sensation Marcus King will be joining them as Special Guests next month on the UK & European headline dates of their Dreams In Gold world tour.
Tickets are on sale now here.
The Amazons will be supporting Greta Van Fleet on their shows in Berlin, Vienne, Cologne and Frankfurt. The concert in Berlin is newly announced today, and tickets will go on sale this coming Friday.
Marcus King will be supporting Greta Van Fleet on their shows in Dublin, London and Manchester.
DREAMS IN GOLD 2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES
June 4 - Heartland Festival, Kvaerndrup, Denmark
June 5 - Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden
June 7 - Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
June 9 - I-Days Fesitval, Milan, Italy
June 11 - Theatre Antique de Vienne, Vienne, France
June 14 - Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, Germany
June 15 - Jarhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany
June 17 - Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands
June 19 - Firenze Rocks, Firenze, Italy
June 23 - Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland
June 25 - Alexandra Palace, London, UK
June 28 - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
June 29 - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
July 1 - Rock Werchter, Belgium
Greta Van Fleet completed a string of headline shows across the US earlier this year and are currently on tour in South America with Metallica. Their second album The Battle At Garden's Gate was released in 2021 to extensive critical and commercial success around the world including entering the UK charts at no.8.