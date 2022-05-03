Greta Van Fleet Announce The Amazons & Marcus King as Special Guests on Upcoming Tour

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have announced that British rock band The Amazons and US sensation Marcus King will be joining them as Special Guests next month on the UK & European headline dates of their Dreams In Gold world tour.

The Amazons will be supporting Greta Van Fleet on their shows in Berlin, Vienne, Cologne and Frankfurt. The concert in Berlin is newly announced today, and tickets will go on sale this coming Friday.

Marcus King will be supporting Greta Van Fleet on their shows in Dublin, London and Manchester.

DREAMS IN GOLD 2022 EU/UK TOUR DATES

June 4 - Heartland Festival, Kvaerndrup, Denmark

June 5 - Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden

June 7 - Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

June 9 - I-Days Fesitval, Milan, Italy

June 11 - Theatre Antique de Vienne, Vienne, France

June 14 - Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, Germany

June 15 - Jarhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

June 17 - Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands

June 19 - Firenze Rocks, Firenze, Italy

June 23 - Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

June 25 - Alexandra Palace, London, UK

June 28 - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

June 29 - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

July 1 - Rock Werchter, Belgium

Greta Van Fleet completed a string of headline shows across the US earlier this year and are currently on tour in South America with Metallica. Their second album The Battle At Garden's Gate was released in 2021 to extensive critical and commercial success around the world including entering the UK charts at no.8.