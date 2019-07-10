Gregory Alan Isakov's SOUTHERN STAR Music Video Premieres at Paste

Gregory Alan Isakov's music video for "Southern Star" is premiering today at Paste. Watch it via Paste here. The live video was filmed and directed by Bryan Dos Reis while Isakov and his band were recently passing through Boston.

The track comes from Isakov's new album, Evening Machines, which debuted at #1 onBillboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart and is out now on Dualtone Records(stream/purchase here). Isakov wrote "Southern Star" while doing a writing exercise that involved choosing random words from several books (science-fiction and romance novels) he picked up from the dollar bin at his local bookstore.

In continued celebration of the release, Isakov will be embarking on a tour at the end of July that includes a SOLD-OUT headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Aug 4th), with a second show now added at the brand-new Mission Ballroom (Aug 11th). The summer tour will also include stops at the legendary Newport Folk Festival, XPoNential Music Festival, Portland's State Theatre, Cleveland's Agora, Milwaukee's Pabst Theater, Sweden's Pustervik, Denmark's Tønder Festival, Amsterdam's Once in a Blue Moon Festival and Brighton's Concorde 2 among many others. Complete tour details below.

Recorded at a converted barn studio located on Isakov's three-acre farm in Boulder County, CO, the twelve-track album-via Suitcase Town Music (Isakov's label) and his first in partnership with Dualtone Records-was self-produced and mixed by Tucker Martine(Neko Case, The Decemberists) and Andrew Berlin (Descendents, Rise Against).

Of the record-his fourth full-length studio album and first in five years-Isakov comments, "I'd work really hard into the night. A lot of times I would find myself in the light of all these VU meters and the tape machine glow, so that's where the title came from. I recorded mostly at night, when I wasn't working in the gardens. It doesn't matter if it's summer or winter, morning or afternoon, this music always feels like evening to me."

The new album follows Isakov's acclaimed collaboration with the Colorado Symphony, 2016's Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony, which featured orchestral versions of twelve of Isakov's beloved songs. Released to widespread acclaim, NPR Music premiered the official music video for the song, "Liars," praising, "Stunning imagery...an emotionally charged and poignant musical statement." Previous to the symphonic album, Isakov released 2013's The Weatherman, which debuted at #1 on iTunes' Singer/Songwriter chart and received widespread acclaim.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn't on the road, he spends much of his time on his farm in Boulder County, which provides produce to local restaurants within the community.

EVENING MACHINES TRACK LIST

1. Berth

2. San Luis

3. Southern Star

4. Powder

5. Bullet Holes

6. Was I Just Another One

7. Caves

8. Chemicals

9. Dark, Dark, Dark

10. Too Far Away

11. Where You Gonna Go

12. Wings in All Black

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 25-Portland, ME-State Theatre*

July 26-Burlington VT-Flynn Center*

July 27-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

July 28-Philadelphia, PA-XPotential Fest

July 30-Cleveland, OH-Agora*

July 31-Indianapolis, IN-The Vogue†

August 1-Milwaukee, WI-Pabst Theatre*

August 4-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

August 11-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom**

August 16-Trondheim, Norway-Pstereo

August 17-Bodø, Norway-Parkenfestivalen

August 19-Örebro, Sweden-Frimis Salonger††

August 20-Gothenburg, Sweden-Pustervik††

August 21-Malmö, Sweden-Kulturbolaget††

August 23-Tønder, Denmark-Tønder Festival

August 23-26-Northamponshire, UK-Greenbelt

August 24-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Once in a Blue Moon Festival

August 27-Leeds, UK-Brudenell Social Club‡‡

August 28-Brighton, UK-Concorde 2‡‡

*support by Haley Heynderickx

§support by Mountain Man

†support by David Wax Museum

**support by special guest Amy Ray

††support by Siv Jakobsen

‡‡support by Carsie Blanton





