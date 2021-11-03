Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greer Releases New 'Way Out' Single

pixeltracker

The group will release their new EP this Friday, November 5.

Nov. 3, 2021  

Orange Country indie-pop rock band Greer will release their brand new Happy People EP November 5 on Epitaph Records. The collection's crunchy melodies bear the mark of classic power-pop influences like Elvis Costello and Big Star.

Today, the band shares new album track "Way Out," an introspective song with a skyscraping chorus about making decisions for yourself despite the expectations that are put on you. Frontman Josiah shares, "'Way Out' describes a desire for independence from the burden of responsibility, and the feeling of contradiction and guilt that comes with it. As Mr. Strummer once said, 'should I stay or should I gooo'."

With acclaim spanning Coup de Main Magazine, RIFF Magazine, New Noise Magazine, Voice Of America, 104.7FM and Buzzbands.la, the album's thematic bent was partially borne out from the COVID-19 pandemic but the spiky, full-bodied four tracks are packed with truisms that are relatable at any point in time. Produced by John Congelton (Wallows, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen), the 4-track collection is packed with killer riffs and air-tight songwriting that suggest a band well beyond their years, while also possessing an unmistakable youthful exuberance.

Listen to the new single here:

Greer Releases New 'Way Out' Single
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Glitter Flat Ornament
Summer Glitter Flat Ornament
Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Charm Keychain
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Charm Keychain

From This Author Michael Major