Greer Releases New 'Way Out' Single

Orange Country indie-pop rock band Greer will release their brand new Happy People EP November 5 on Epitaph Records. The collection's crunchy melodies bear the mark of classic power-pop influences like Elvis Costello and Big Star.

Today, the band shares new album track "Way Out," an introspective song with a skyscraping chorus about making decisions for yourself despite the expectations that are put on you. Frontman Josiah shares, "'Way Out' describes a desire for independence from the burden of responsibility, and the feeling of contradiction and guilt that comes with it. As Mr. Strummer once said, 'should I stay or should I gooo'."

With acclaim spanning Coup de Main Magazine, RIFF Magazine, New Noise Magazine, Voice Of America, 104.7FM and Buzzbands.la, the album's thematic bent was partially borne out from the COVID-19 pandemic but the spiky, full-bodied four tracks are packed with truisms that are relatable at any point in time. Produced by John Congelton (Wallows, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen), the 4-track collection is packed with killer riffs and air-tight songwriting that suggest a band well beyond their years, while also possessing an unmistakable youthful exuberance.

Listen to the new single here: