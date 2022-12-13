Greensky Bluegrass Announce Camp Greensky Iceland

Greensky Bluegrass are thrilled to announce the first ever, Camp Greensky Iceland. CGI will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland June 3-5 at the iconic Eldborg Hall, located within the Harpa Concert and Conference Centre. A limited number of All Access ticket packages and Reserved Seating 3-day packages are available. Pre-sale Lottery registration is now open here.

"In the spirit of adventure, we are taking our beloved Camp Greensky festival to Iceland this summer. Remember when we were kids and you or your friends went to sleep away camp? It's like that, but with 3 nights of Greensky with Holly Bowling and opening sets by Fruition.

In addition, we will be having aftershow parties with some of our favorite bands, The Lil Smokies and Neighbor and both aftershows will feature members of Greensky joining the fun. As you can imagine, we are super excited to share this news with you and hope that you will join us on this carefully cultivated Greensky adventure!"

- Anders Beck, Greensky Bluegrass

Greensky Bluegrass are widely known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule.

However, that is only the tip of the complex tale of the five musicians that make up Greensky Bluegrass: Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [Mandolin].

The five are connected through a deep bond, just as they are seasoned road warriors, they're a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights, and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy, and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

"Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world," says Paul Hoffman. "We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that's organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We're maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time."

About Harpa Conference Centre:

Harpa is one of Reykjavik's greatest and most distinguished landmarks. It is a cultural and social centre in the heart of the city and features stunning views of the surrounding mountains and the North Atlantic Ocean. Harpa is an enchanting destination for intrigued travelers and its grand-scale award-winning architecture has attracted 10 million guests since its opening, May 4, 2011.

Harpa Reykjavik Concert Hall and Conference Centre offers the best facilities for concerts and conferences in Northern Europe. Harpa was chosen one of the best concert halls of the new millennium by the prestigious music magazine Gramophone magazine and was chosen the best performance venue in 2011 by Travel & Leisure magazine.

Each year, multiple music festivals are held regularly in the building including Iceland Airwaves, Reykjavik Midsummer Music, Dark Music Days, Reykjavik Arts Festival, Reykjavik Jazz Festival, Sónar Reykjavík and Tectonics. Harpa is the home of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the Icelandic Opera.

Among the international artists and musical icons that Harpa has presented are Kraftwerk, Pat Metheny, Bjork, Patti Smith, Herbie Hancock, Snarky Puppy, David Byrne & St. Vincent, Sigur Ros, Neutral Milk Hotel, Mac DeMarco, Yo La Tengo, Elvis Costello and Umphrey's McGee.