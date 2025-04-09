Green Day to Release Deluxe Edition of 'Saviors' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global rock superstars Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool – reup, recharge, and reignite their GRAMMY®Award nominated 14th studio album, Saviors, with a brand new (édition de luxe) out May 23 via Reprise Records. To herald its arrival, the band just unveiled a previously unreleased track entitled “Smash It Like Belushi.”

Green Day have expanded Saviors with 7 new tracks in total, including acoustic versions of “Suzie Chapstick” and “Father to a Son.” Saviors (édition de luxe) once again sees the band firing on all cylinders with its airtight punk rock rhythm, energetic groove, and stadium-ready hook. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Released in January 2024, Saviors found Green Day teaming up again with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo, who famously helmed Dookie and American Idiot. The record bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200, marking the band’s 9th career entry in the Top 5 of the respective chart. Saviors notably garnered three 2025 GRAMMY®Award nominations, including “Best Rock Album” and “Best Rock Performance” for “The American Dream Is Killing Me” and “Best Rock Song” for “Dilemma.”

Saviors cemented Green Day as the #1 most-played artist at both US Alternative and US Rock radio in 2024. Saviors also delivered three #1 Alternative hits—their biggest showing since American Idiot—and two #1 Rock hits. “Dilemma” became a juggernaut, ranking as the #3 most-played song at Alternative radio in 2024 and only falling off the charts due to recurrent rules. Meanwhile, their latest single “One Eyed Bastard” is quickly climbing the charts, searching for their fourth #1 hit from this record.

Upon release, Saviors received massive critical acclaim. The Sunday Times hailed “Saviors has fire in its belly and ice in its veins,” while KERRANG! proclaimed that “Green Day have lost none of their magic.” Billboard declared, “Saviors marks a return to the thematic bent of “American Idiot,” while The New York Times praised, “Green Day flaunts its rock scholarship.”

Last year, Green Day dominated stadiums worldwide on their massive sold-out Saviors Tour. They continued into the new year, having just conquered venues across Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Malaysia. For the first time ever, the band delivered thrilling back-to-back sets of Dookie and American Idiot from top-to-bottom in celebration of the former’s 30th birthday and the latter’s 20th birthday, as well as performed new cuts from Saviors. The Saviors Tour marked Green Day’s biggest tour of their illustrious 30+ year career.

Next up, Green Day is set to take over the Desert not once, but twice with a headlining set at Coachella this Saturday, April 12 and next Saturday, April 19. They’re also set to light up the global festival circuit this year with headliner slots at Welcome To Rockville, BottleRock Napa Valley, Oceans Calling Festival, as well as UK’s Download Festival, Sao Paolo’s The Town, Ejekt Festival in Athens, Greece, and more.

ABOUT GREEN DAY

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees released their breakout album Dookie in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved 10x Platinum Diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles.

In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation’s attention, selling more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.

Photo credit: Alice Baxley

