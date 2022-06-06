Graveyard Club Share New Single 'Rose Vine'

Graveyard Club is excited to share the latest single "Rose Vine'' from their new album Moonflower, due out June 17th and available for pre-order now. Paired with rhythmic synths and tight drum patterns, "Rose Vine" packs a sense of melodic urgency that reflects in the lyrics. It follows previous singles, "Nowhere," and "Halloween".

Early praise for the record includes Flood Magazine who wrote that "Graveyard Club sound just as influenced by the upbeat 2000s indie boom as they do the downcast post-punk and dream-pop of the '80s." Going on to say that "their forthcoming album Moonflower already exhibits the grace with which they execute this balance with the first few singles' moodiness effectively buoyed by vibrant synths and uplifting harmonies." The Twin Cities band will celebrate the release of the new album with a hometown show on July 30 at Fine Line. Tickets are on sale now.

"Rose Vine began as a re-worked demo from the 'Goodnight Paradise' days," shares Matthew Schufman. "It was kind of approached as an old doo-wop song paired with The Strokes. We changed the main synth tone maybe 5 or 6 times, and ended up using the original synth from the demo. Rose Vine might win the 'most lyrics' award from the Graveyard Club catalog."

Graveyard Club have spent the intervening years since the release of Goodnight Paradise reflecting and reassessing the trajectory of their own personal lives. A reckoning only hastened by the world events that have unfolded since. Schufman has a large hand painted wooden sign purchased at a Minneapolis antiques shop hanging in his dining room, emblazoned with the word "bittersweet", a word he feels fits the record perfectly.

When the sense of optimism and wonder has faded, what's left is the question stated in the lead single "Valens", "where is this going?" There is a specific feeling of immortality that comes with being young, and while some tracks revel in that, others like "Halloween" and "Elegy", a song about stumbling upon the corpse of a neighbor's pet, are about contending with the end of the line.

But Moonflower is far from mired within that sentiment. Like the flora that gives rise to the album's namesake, something beautiful can be found blooming in the darkness. Moonflower longs for space to dream, plan, and ponder what to do with this one life. "When I was younger," shares Schufman, "my friends would all talk about how they couldn't wait to grow up and I always felt the opposite - I wanted to stay young and just spend time daydreaming, imagining, and getting lost."

Songs like "Nowhere", "Spellsong", and "Rose Vine" are packed with nervous butterflies. "Spirit Boy", "is a love song written to my childhood self," shares Schufman, "just trying to remember all the ways I was once a wild being filled with endless imagination and enthusiasm for life." Those feelings are hard to hang on to as you grow older - the wonder, the innocence, and the appreciation for this strange place. But in their music's most sublime moments, Graveyard Club are able to channel them through sound and voice to chilling effect.

Graveyard Club are Matthew Schufman (vocals, synths), Michael Wojtalewicz (guitar), Cory Jacobs (drums) and Amanda Zimmerman (bass, vocals). The band began over a shared love of 50's crooners, sci-fi novels, John Hughes films, and 80's pop music.

Listen to the new single here: