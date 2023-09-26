Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour

Soprano Mairéad Carlin will return, PBS will Air "20th ANNIVERSARY" special, and more.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour

On the heels of the successful "Postcards From Ireland," Celtic Woman will carry on its legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity. The group today announced it will bring an all-new live show to celebrate its 20th anniversary to over 90 cities. The Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour will be delighting audiences with its fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music that echoes Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

In the 20 years since the global musical sensation's debut, Celtic Woman has emerged as both a formidable musical presence and a genuine cultural phenomenon. The group's albums and DVD releases have been consistent multi-platinum best-sellers and its concert tours continue to touch the hearts of a devoted audience that spans the globe. Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman introduces some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage.

The group's repertoire encompasses Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and stirring originals. The lineup of performers has evolved in the years since the group's inception but the signature sound of Celtic Woman has remained consistent, showcasing the members' individual and collaborative talents.

Celtic Woman is comprised of four young Irish women whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life. In concert, their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including bodhrán, tin whistle, bouzouki and Uilleann pipes.

Returning to the group is soprano Mairéad Carlin, a former member who joins the show for this very special anniversary tour. Joining her are fellow soprano Muirgen O'Mahony, fiddle and Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill, as well as the newest member of the group, the multi-talented Emma Warren, who has toured with Riverdance, Heartbeat of Home and most recently performed in Les Miserables, London.

Later this year, PBS will air the accompanying "20th ANNIVERSARY" TV special in North America across 60+ local PBS stations. Filmed in The Helix Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, it takes fans on a journey back to where it all began 20 years ago (and in the very same theatre). The TV special features appearances from four very special guests including original members Lisa Kelly, Máiréad Nesbitt, Méav Ní Mhaolchatha and Chloë Agnew -- who join Celtic Woman for this wonderful TV special packed with emotional and heart stirring performances.

Following the PBS broadcasts, the "20th ANNIVERSARY" album and DVD will be released in January 2024 and features brand-new compositions and arrangements plus some fan favorites.

Since 2005, Celtic Woman has sold over ten million CDs and DVDs, and amassed more than 3 billion streams, making it the only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum success in the classical crossover and world music genres during the past decade. Named Billboard's #1 World Music Artist of the Year six times, 12 of the studio CDs have debuted at #1 on Billboard's World Album chart. Celtic Woman has also scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard's influential album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard's Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine countries. Their 2016 album release, "Destiny", was nominated for a Grammy award in the category of Best World Music Album, marking the group's first-ever Grammy nomination.

For the complete tour schedule, tickets and more information, visit Click Here. Sign up for Celtic Woman's newsletters at www.celticwoman.com to learn about new tour dates, album releases and special offers.

Celtic Woman group photo credit: Kip Carroll




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Willie Nelsons Revered Album Rainbow Connection To Make Its Vinyl Debut Photo
Willie Nelson's Revered Album 'Rainbow Connection' To Make Its Vinyl Debut

Continuing the yearlong celebration of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday, UMe has added two additional titles to its extensive vinyl campaign of the legend’s UMG catalog: on November 10 Willie’s beloved 2001 kid-friendly album, Rainbow Connection, will be released on vinyl for the first time ever and his acclaimed It Always Will Be.

2
Auragraph Shares New Standard Acid-Dipped Synthwave Track Heatwave Photo
Auragraph Shares 'New Standard' Acid-Dipped Synthwave Track 'Heatwave'

Peppered with slap bass, Madchester whistles, filtered acid, gated snares, baggy cowbell, and sample pack classics— record scratches, orchestral stabs, the “Yeah! Woo!” from Lynn Collins “Think (About It)”, the album from progressive vaporwave producer (and Stranger Things engineer and composer) Carlos Ramirez aka Auragraph.

3
Video: the Mountain Goats Release Video for Murder at the 18th St. Garage Photo
Video: the Mountain Goats Release Video for 'Murder at the 18th St. Garage'

A sequel to their beloved 2002 album All Hail West Texas, Jenny from Thebes is a lush collection of showtunes, pushing John Darnielle as a vocalist and the Mountain Goats as a band, broadening their sonic palette once again by leaning into influences like Godspell, Jim Steinman, and The Cars. Watch the new music video now!

4
Bitch Announces Fall Tour With Indigo Girls, Crys Matthews Photo
Bitch Announces Fall Tour With Indigo Girls, Crys Matthews

Queer icon Bitch is announcing fall tour dates in support of her new album Bitchcraft out now. In November, Bitch will join labelmates on the West Coast for the first-ever Kill Rock Stars and Friends Tour which will include sets from Logan Lynn, Bitch, Caleb Nichols, Shaylee, Katie Cash, Yellow Trash Can, Chateau Chateau, Foxx Bodies.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL